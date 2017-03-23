  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Crown prince presides over Civil Defense Council meeting

ARAB NEWS |
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Naif chairs 9th session of Civil Defense Council on Wednesday. (SPA)
RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammad bin Naif presided over the 9th meeting of the Civil Defense Council, held in his office here on Wednesday.
Prince Mohammad expressed satisfaction with the level of security, stability and prosperity enjoyed by the country, and with the efforts exerted by the members of the Civil Defense Council, their dedication to ensuring that safety and protection against risks are achieved and disasters are minimized.
A documentary was presented during the meeting, on the establishment of the Civil Defense Council and its progress.
Following the talks, Director General of the Civil Defense Lt.-Gen Sulaiman Al-Amro said the agenda of the meeting included several topics, including a national strategic project on minimizing disasters, one on risk and disaster information and a third on the rights and duties of those who are consulted for the work of civil defense.
He thanked the Crown Prince for the support he has granted to develop civil defense regulations to and for vital strategic projects that help minimize disasters and activate cooperation among council members.
