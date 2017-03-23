Shoura asks GACA to make Saudi airports among top ranks globally

RIYADH: The Shoura Council asked the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) Wednesday to establish a strategic vision to make Saudi airports among top ranked globally, achieve competitiveness, ensure safety and serve customers in the best manner.

This came in a decision of the Council after comments made by members on a report presented by the Committee of Transport, Telecom and IT based on the GACA’s annual report.

The Council also directed the GACA to allocate a special path in domestic and international airports for the handicapped and elderly people.

The Council also listened to a report presented by the Committee of Islamic and Judiciary Affairs based on the annual report by the Presidency of Scholarly Research and Ifta.

The Committee asked the Presidency of Scholarly Research and Ifta to take necessary actions for the appointment of muftis in other branches of the presidency and create jobs for the approved departments.

One female member urged the Presidency of Scholarly Research and Ifta to conduct an analytical study on divorce and how to minimize it.

In another development, the Committee of Haj, Housing and Services presented a report on the annual report by the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY).

The Committee asked the RCJY to employ a national work force to replace foreigners in plants operating in the two industrial cities of Jubail and Yanbu. It also recommended to raise the ratio of Saudis on the teaching staff in colleges and institutes affiliated to the RCJY.

One member asked the RCJY to attract investments in downstream industries while another member called for creation of similar industrial cities.

Later, the Council discussed a report presented by the Committee of Water, Agriculture and Environment on a draft system of dealing with plant genetic sources for food and agriculture.

In its recommendations, the Committee recommended approval of the system and the creation of a national commission of plant genetic sources for food and agriculture.

At the outset of the session, the Shoura Council approved a draft memo of understanding between the governments of Saudi Arabia and Turkmenistan in the area of sports. The Council also approved two draft memos of understanding between the governments of Saudi Arabia and Japan in energy and industry fields.

RIYADH: The Shoura Council asked the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) Wednesday to establish a strategic vision to make Saudi airports among top ranked globally, achieve competitiveness, ensure safety and serve customers in the best manner.

This came in a decision of the Council after comments made by members on a report presented by the Committee of Transport, Telecom and IT based on the GACA’s annual report.

The Council also directed the GACA to allocate a special path in domestic and international airports for the handicapped and elderly people.

The Council also listened to a report presented by the Committee of Islamic and Judiciary Affairs based on the annual report by the Presidency of Scholarly Research and Ifta.

The Committee asked the Presidency of Scholarly Research and Ifta to take necessary actions for the appointment of muftis in other branches of the presidency and create jobs for the approved departments.

One female member urged the Presidency of Scholarly Research and Ifta to conduct an analytical study on divorce and how to minimize it.

In another development, the Committee of Haj, Housing and Services presented a report on the annual report by the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY).

The Committee asked the RCJY to employ a national work force to replace foreigners in plants operating in the two industrial cities of Jubail and Yanbu. It also recommended to raise the ratio of Saudis on the teaching staff in colleges and institutes affiliated to the RCJY.

One member asked the RCJY to attract investments in downstream industries while another member called for creation of similar industrial cities.

Later, the Council discussed a report presented by the Committee of Water, Agriculture and Environment on a draft system of dealing with plant genetic sources for food and agriculture.

In its recommendations, the Committee recommended approval of the system and the creation of a national commission of plant genetic sources for food and agriculture.

At the outset of the session, the Shoura Council approved a draft memo of understanding between the governments of Saudi Arabia and Turkmenistan in the area of sports. The Council also approved two draft memos of understanding between the governments of Saudi Arabia and Japan in energy and industry fields.