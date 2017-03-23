  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 47 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Two Arab News columnists recall Parliament building lockdown

World

Two Arab News columnists recall Parliament building lockdown

Arab News |

Arab News columnists Chris Doyle and Muddassar Ahmed were among hundreds trapped inside the Parliament building in London during the suspected terror attack.
Doyle, director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding (CAABU), was inside the building’s central lobby Wednesday afternoon when the attack took place. He said the building was on lockdown and there were “several hundred” people inside.
Officials annou-nced that there was a suspect vehicle outside Parliament that was being dealt with by bomb-squad units, Doyle said.
“It’s calm now but there was panic earlier,” he told Arab News at 4 p.m. local time, adding that a mass of people were trapped inside the building. “Armed police are everywhere milling among politicians, the public and schoolchildren.”
He tweeted from his handle @Doylech: “Bottles of water passed around by Parliamentary staff. People seated on the floor. Indescribable feeling of shock. People still scared. But seems police in control.”
In other tweets, he wrote: “Those in the dining room in Commons with us hid under tables. Terrified people as police were shouting to get out and go to Central Lobby. Coincidental or deliberate but the attack took place at around time of Division in Parliament. First vote of the week.”
Ahmed, managing partner at Unitas Communications Ltd., said he too was on lockdown inside the Parliament building on Wednesday afternoon.
He was visiting an MP’s office in the building. After the alert was raised they were asked to evacuate the office, but then told to return. Police were carrying out “a door-to-door search” of the building, Ahmed told Arab News.
He said he was feeling “shaken” after about an hour on lockdown, with armed police still moving through the building. “Missed the Westminster attack by minutes,” he wrote on his Twitter handle @unitascomms.

Related Articles

Arab News columnists Chris Doyle and Muddassar Ahmed were among hundreds trapped inside the Parliament building in London during the suspected terror attack.
Doyle, director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding (CAABU), was inside the building’s central lobby Wednesday afternoon when the attack took place. He said the building was on lockdown and there were “several hundred” people inside.
Officials annou-nced that there was a suspect vehicle outside Parliament that was being dealt with by bomb-squad units, Doyle said.
“It’s calm now but there was panic earlier,” he told Arab News at 4 p.m. local time, adding that a mass of people were trapped inside the building. “Armed police are everywhere milling among politicians, the public and schoolchildren.”
He tweeted from his handle @Doylech: “Bottles of water passed around by Parliamentary staff. People seated on the floor. Indescribable feeling of shock. People still scared. But seems police in control.”
In other tweets, he wrote: “Those in the dining room in Commons with us hid under tables. Terrified people as police were shouting to get out and go to Central Lobby. Coincidental or deliberate but the attack took place at around time of Division in Parliament. First vote of the week.”
Ahmed, managing partner at Unitas Communications Ltd., said he too was on lockdown inside the Parliament building on Wednesday afternoon.
He was visiting an MP’s office in the building. After the alert was raised they were asked to evacuate the office, but then told to return. Police were carrying out “a door-to-door search” of the building, Ahmed told Arab News.
He said he was feeling “shaken” after about an hour on lockdown, with armed police still moving through the building. “Missed the Westminster attack by minutes,” he wrote on his Twitter handle @unitascomms.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Two Arab News columnists recall Parliament building lockdown

Arab News columnists Chris Doyle and Muddassar Ahmed were among hundreds trapped inside the...

Khamenei: Gender equality ‘Zionist plot’

LONDON: Iran’s Supreme Leader has claimed gender equality is a “Zionist plot” aiming to corrupt...

Two Arab News columnists recall Parliament building lockdown
Khamenei: Gender equality ‘Zionist plot’
‘Stability’ zones on the table at Trump’s first anti-Daesh summit
Attacker among 4 dead in UK parliament 'terrorist' attack
UK lawmaker hailed as hero for helping policeman
Closer US-Russia ties uncertain as Tillerson plans trip
Latest News
Two Arab News columnists recall Parliament building lockdown
Khamenei: Gender equality ‘Zionist plot’
‘Stability’ zones on the table at Trump’s first anti-Daesh summit
Shoura asks GACA to make Saudi airports among top ranks globally
Crown prince presides over Civil Defense Council meeting
Prince Miteb opens Patient Safety Forum at National Guard
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR