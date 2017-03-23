  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 21 min 48 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Media
  • ‘You’re a disgrace:’ Donald Trump Jr. slammed for post-London attack tweet

Media

‘You’re a disgrace:’ Donald Trump Jr. slammed for post-London attack tweet

Arab News |
US President Donald Trump’s eldest son is facing backlash. (File photo: AP)

DUBAI: US President Donald Trump’s eldest son is facing backlash after he tweeted in response to Wednesday’s attack in London which left five dead, including the attacker.
Donald Trump Jr. tweeted a link to a September 2016 story published in the Independent, which quoted London Mayor Sadiq Khan saying terror attacks were “part and parcel of living in a big city.”
Trump Jr. tweeted: “You have to be kidding me?!” and then quoted the headline of the article “Terror attacks are part of living in big city, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan.”

The tweet was slammed in the UK, including by former president of the National Union of Students and current MP Wes Streeting.
“You use a terrorist attack on our city to attack London’s Mayor for your own political gain. You’re a disgrace,” Streeting tweeted.
Meanwhile, Ciaran Jenkins, a correspondent with Channel 4 News, tweeted: “Is this helpful @DonaldJTrumpJr? Did you even read the article before goading London’s Mayor during a live incident?”
Other Twitter users pointed to Khan’s actual response to the attack, in which he said “Londoners will never be cowed by terrorism.”

Related Articles

DUBAI: US President Donald Trump’s eldest son is facing backlash after he tweeted in response to Wednesday’s attack in London which left five dead, including the attacker.
Donald Trump Jr. tweeted a link to a September 2016 story published in the Independent, which quoted London Mayor Sadiq Khan saying terror attacks were “part and parcel of living in a big city.”
Trump Jr. tweeted: “You have to be kidding me?!” and then quoted the headline of the article “Terror attacks are part of living in big city, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan.”

The tweet was slammed in the UK, including by former president of the National Union of Students and current MP Wes Streeting.
“You use a terrorist attack on our city to attack London’s Mayor for your own political gain. You’re a disgrace,” Streeting tweeted.
Meanwhile, Ciaran Jenkins, a correspondent with Channel 4 News, tweeted: “Is this helpful @DonaldJTrumpJr? Did you even read the article before goading London’s Mayor during a live incident?”
Other Twitter users pointed to Khan’s actual response to the attack, in which he said “Londoners will never be cowed by terrorism.”

Tags: London London attack Donald Trump Donald Trump Jr. Twitter UK US

Comments

MORE FROM Media

‘You’re a disgrace:’ Donald Trump Jr. slammed for post-London attack tweet

DUBAI: US President Donald Trump’s eldest son is facing backlash after he tweeted in response to...

‘Fox & Friends’ the morning show of choice for Donald Trump

NEW YORK: “Fox...

‘You’re a disgrace:’ Donald Trump Jr. slammed for post-London attack tweet
‘Fox & Friends’ the morning show of choice for Donald Trump
Emirates responds to US electronics ban with new advert
Google sorry for adverts alongside extremist content
Vogue Arabia looks to build bridges for ‘misunderstood’ Middle East
SRMG chairman tours National Press Club, Foreign Press Center
Latest News
Pakistan hosts Afghan Taliban leaders to talk peace talks
Escobdeo upsets Evans; Bouchard’s poor run continues in Miami
Westbrook nets ‘perfect’ triple double in Thunder win
Saudi Arabia halts Brazilian beef and poultry imports over food safety fears
US routs Puerto Rico to claim Classic crown
Newly-released e-mails show Trump staff wanted ‘military vehicles’ at parade
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR