‘You’re a disgrace:’ Donald Trump Jr. slammed for post-London attack tweet

DUBAI: US President Donald Trump’s eldest son is facing backlash after he tweeted in response to Wednesday’s attack in London which left five dead, including the attacker.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted a link to a September 2016 story published in the Independent, which quoted London Mayor Sadiq Khan saying terror attacks were “part and parcel of living in a big city.”

Trump Jr. tweeted: “You have to be kidding me?!” and then quoted the headline of the article “Terror attacks are part of living in big city, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan.”



You have to be kidding me?!: Terror attacks are part of living in big city, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan https://t.co/uSm2pwRTjO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 22, 2017

@DonaldJTrumpJr You use a terrorist attack on our city to attack London's Mayor for your own political gain. You're a disgrace. — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) March 22, 2017

Londoners will never be cowed by terrorism. pic.twitter.com/LTLhgZ7OLQ — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) March 22, 2017

The tweet was slammed in the UK, including by former president of the National Union of Students and current MP Wes Streeting.“You use a terrorist attack on our city to attack London’s Mayor for your own political gain. You’re a disgrace,” Streeting tweeted.Meanwhile, Ciaran Jenkins, a correspondent with Channel 4 News, tweeted: “Is this helpful @DonaldJTrumpJr? Did you even read the article before goading London’s Mayor during a live incident?”Other Twitter users pointed to Khan’s actual response to the attack, in which he said “Londoners will never be cowed by terrorism.”