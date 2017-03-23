Little girl swipes Pope Francis’ hat in adorable viral video

DUBAI: A video of the moment a little girl stole Pope Francis II’s hat off his head in Rome has gone viral, with Twitter users laughing at the cheeky incident.

The clip was uploaded by American blogger @MountainButorac on Wednesday and shows the moment his goddaughter met the pope.

Rather than just waving from the crowd, the lucky child was given the opportunity to receive a kiss on the cheek from the head of the Catholic Church.

However, she got more than just a kiss and reached out to grab the pope’s hat – called a zucchetto – off his head.



Took my Goddaughter to meet the pope. She stole his hat! pic.twitter.com/SdSorop3uN — Mountain Butorac (@MountainButorac) March 22, 2017

The surrounding crowd burst into laughter and the pope himself took it in his stride, giggling about the hat-swiping incident with his guards.Twitter users are laughing about the little girl’s actions.One user commented: “Can’t tell you how many times we’ve seen it. One of the best, cutest videos I’ve seen in a while. Made us laugh, too.”“Naughty girl but made everyone laugh including the pope,” said another.“Best thing I’ve seen in days. I love the Pope’s reaction!” a Twitter user wrote.