Little girl swipes Pope Francis’ hat in adorable viral video

DUBAI: A video of the moment a little girl stole Pope Francis II’s hat off his head in Rome has gone viral, with Twitter users laughing at the cheeky incident.
The clip was uploaded by American blogger @MountainButorac on Wednesday and shows the moment his goddaughter met the pope.
Rather than just waving from the crowd, the lucky child was given the opportunity to receive a kiss on the cheek from the head of the Catholic Church.
However, she got more than just a kiss and reached out to grab the pope’s hat – called a zucchetto – off his head.
The surrounding crowd burst into laughter and the pope himself took it in his stride, giggling about the hat-swiping incident with his guards.
Took my Goddaughter to meet the pope. She stole his hat! pic.twitter.com/SdSorop3uN— Mountain Butorac (@MountainButorac) March 22, 2017
Twitter users are laughing about the little girl’s actions.
One user commented: “Can’t tell you how many times we’ve seen it. One of the best, cutest videos I’ve seen in a while. Made us laugh, too.”
“Naughty girl but made everyone laugh including the pope,” said another.
“Best thing I’ve seen in days. I love the Pope’s reaction!” a Twitter user wrote.
