Lothers lift TCF Jotun Champions Trophy

JEDDAH: Lothers Cricket Club sailed past Jotun Penguins by 51 runs to win the TCF Jotun Champions Trophy Cricket Tournament, organized by the Tellichery Cricket Forum (TCF) and played at the BMT ground Sitteen Road.

Lothers put up a decent score of 136 for six in the stipulated 12 overs after they won the toss and elected to bat. Captain Abdul Wahid led from the front and top-scored with a fighting 28 runs. He was supported by Mohd Rizvi (27) and Mozzam (27).

Jotun Penguins bowlers maintained a tight line-and-length and did not allow Lothers batsmen to settle down. Ahmed Ali, Waqas Ahmed, Amjed and Bilal claimed a wicket each.

In reply, Jotun Penguins failed to take off and could not do much against the strong rival bowling attack led by Ifthikar Shamim who had figures of three overs for three wickets including a maiden. (3-1-3-2). Mohd Raza bagged three while Ifthikar and Sami Ullah shared four wickets respectively

Israr Parves (12) and Ramzan Ali (10) were the main scorers in their total of 79 for nine.

The final was witnessed by a large gathering graced by chief guest T.C. Mathew (former BCCI vice president). Other included Nadeem Nadwi (SCC), Faisal Karim (marketing manager, Jotun Paints), Muzakkir (product manager, Jotun Penguins), Mohammed Jarrah (director of Sales, Holiday Inn Jeddah Gateway, Zeynel Sozen (regional sales manager, Turkish Airlines), Senthil Kumar (corporate sales manager, Turkish Airlines), Fraser Gregory (CSO, Bupa Arabia) and Martin Copus (head of marketing, Abdul Latif Jameel Co).

T.C. Mathew and Faisal Karim presented the Champions Trophy to Lothers captain Wahid.

Mohammed Jarrah, and Zeynel Sozen handed over the runner-up trophy to Jotun skipper Shabbir Ahmed.

Mathew congratulated both finalists and the TCF for successfully organizing the event. He also offered support to the organizers for the development of the game in Saudi Arabia. TCF General Secretory Zafeel Backer concluded the event with a vote of thanks.



Award winners:



Man of the Final: Ifthikar Shamim (Lothers).

Player of the Tournament: Safayer (Kanoo Logistics).

Best Batsman: Waqa Ali (Lothers).

Best Bowler: Israr Baig (Pepsi Alliance).

Fastest Century: Ramzan Ali (Jotun Penguins).

Most sixes in the tournament: Waqas Ali (Lothers).

Six sixes in an over: Mohd Rizwi (Lothers).

Best Bowling spell including hat trick: Israr Baig (Pepsi Alliance).

Best wicketkeeper: Mohd Siras (Kanoo Logistics).

Best Fielder: Rashid Ali (Lothers)

Best catch: Kamran Asim (Friday Stallions).

Kanoo Logistics was awarded the Bupa Spirit of the Game Trophy and McDonalds Cricket Club was named the FSN Best Debut Team.

The tournament was sponsored by Jotun Paints, Holiday Inn Jeddah Gateway, Turkish Airlines, Bupa Ariabia, FSN, Al-Hokair Group, Futurelite, 3 Horses, Kool Design, Air India, Friendi Mobile, ITL World, Ali Reza Travel & Tours, Intercontinental Travel Co, Al Rayan International Polyclinic, Comfort Cooling Solutions, Sheera Bakes, Spark, Shifa Jeddah Policlinic, EFS logistics, Power and shower impact, Pepsi, McDonalds and Al-Shehri.

