SPTC launches ValenTennis tourney

JEDDAH: Lover Boys took an overall 2-0 lead in the overall team standings after the breezed past Team Sweet Lovers 4-1 in the second round of the ValenTennis Tournament, organized by Samahang Pinoy Tennis Club at the Abdulaziz University Sports Complex.

Team Lover Boys came under fire in the opening set with their first doubles, Bernie Soguilon-Yusuff Adriatico, were annihilated with a barrage of pin-point passing and high-looping shots from Ali Callanta-Ruben Alzate of Team Sweet Lovers in their match under the Legend category.

Team Sweet Lovers’Ali Callanta-Ruben Alzate took command of the match, swept all their service games, which enabled Team Lover Boy’s Bernie Soguilon-Yusuff Adriatico go with the first and ninth games for an 8-2 win.

After their first set loss, Team Lover Boys recouped their strength in the next four doubles matches as Nilo Borata-Norwin Catipay overpowered Team Sweet Lovers’ Moi Noto-Memed Darkum (8-6) in the second set came from behind from 4-5 from the ninth frame, and 5-6 from the 11th game to level the score at 6-6, then took over the lead at 7-6 in the ensuing 13th game to finish off the match at 8-6.

Leo Maranion-Sherwin Narvaiz sustained Team Lover Boys’march and defeated Mario Betorio-Robert Rayos (8-4) in their third set and match.

Julius Garcia teamed up with a new club member, Al-Dapatuan, and the pair came through in the fourth set against Team Sweet Lovers’ Rolly Saldana-Haji Pilongo in a dramatic turnaround that saw them survive from 1-5 deficit to come out at 5-all, then, rattled in the next 3 games to nail down an 8-5 win for their Team Lovers.

In the following fifth and last set of the match, ClarkMaldo-Mashur Jamiri bolstered the Team Lovers’ cruised to victory by edging past their opponents JM Bravo-Ben Saladin, 8-6, to complete a 4-1 team victory.

This tournament is organized and managed by the new set of SPTC officers who have been elected by the club members to run their group business and objectives for the year 2017.

The club officers are: Ariel Domingo (chairman), Roy Timtiman (vice-chairman for internal affairs, Mario Betorio (vice- chairman for external affairs, Jun Tomas (vice-chairman for membership development, Leo Milarion (secretary), JM Bravo (treasurer), Fernan Fermin (auditor), Mashur Jamiri (press relation director), Mark Banaag (business manager), Waymor Carmelotes (tournament director).

The following shall officiate as technical committee arbiters during SPTC tournaments and games: Roman Alcantara (deputy director), Nasser Cayquep (deputy director, and Zaldy Gabriel, Eman Usman, Yusuf Adriatico, Allan Mabini, Rolly Saldana, Nilo Gamba, and Vic Rebong (committee members).

Installed as Honorary Officers for having previously served as chairman and head of the club in separate terms of tenure with dedication and proven integrity are: Pol Fernandez, Gary Bautro, Marlon Pagsanjan, Ali Callanta, Cesar Pabico, Rading Bautista, and Corly Obtinalla.

JEDDAH: Lover Boys took an overall 2-0 lead in the overall team standings after the breezed past Team Sweet Lovers 4-1 in the second round of the ValenTennis Tournament, organized by Samahang Pinoy Tennis Club at the Abdulaziz University Sports Complex.

Team Lover Boys came under fire in the opening set with their first doubles, Bernie Soguilon-Yusuff Adriatico, were annihilated with a barrage of pin-point passing and high-looping shots from Ali Callanta-Ruben Alzate of Team Sweet Lovers in their match under the Legend category.

Team Sweet Lovers’Ali Callanta-Ruben Alzate took command of the match, swept all their service games, which enabled Team Lover Boy’s Bernie Soguilon-Yusuff Adriatico go with the first and ninth games for an 8-2 win.

After their first set loss, Team Lover Boys recouped their strength in the next four doubles matches as Nilo Borata-Norwin Catipay overpowered Team Sweet Lovers’ Moi Noto-Memed Darkum (8-6) in the second set came from behind from 4-5 from the ninth frame, and 5-6 from the 11th game to level the score at 6-6, then took over the lead at 7-6 in the ensuing 13th game to finish off the match at 8-6.

Leo Maranion-Sherwin Narvaiz sustained Team Lover Boys’march and defeated Mario Betorio-Robert Rayos (8-4) in their third set and match.

Julius Garcia teamed up with a new club member, Al-Dapatuan, and the pair came through in the fourth set against Team Sweet Lovers’ Rolly Saldana-Haji Pilongo in a dramatic turnaround that saw them survive from 1-5 deficit to come out at 5-all, then, rattled in the next 3 games to nail down an 8-5 win for their Team Lovers.

In the following fifth and last set of the match, ClarkMaldo-Mashur Jamiri bolstered the Team Lovers’ cruised to victory by edging past their opponents JM Bravo-Ben Saladin, 8-6, to complete a 4-1 team victory.

This tournament is organized and managed by the new set of SPTC officers who have been elected by the club members to run their group business and objectives for the year 2017.

The club officers are: Ariel Domingo (chairman), Roy Timtiman (vice-chairman for internal affairs, Mario Betorio (vice- chairman for external affairs, Jun Tomas (vice-chairman for membership development, Leo Milarion (secretary), JM Bravo (treasurer), Fernan Fermin (auditor), Mashur Jamiri (press relation director), Mark Banaag (business manager), Waymor Carmelotes (tournament director).

The following shall officiate as technical committee arbiters during SPTC tournaments and games: Roman Alcantara (deputy director), Nasser Cayquep (deputy director, and Zaldy Gabriel, Eman Usman, Yusuf Adriatico, Allan Mabini, Rolly Saldana, Nilo Gamba, and Vic Rebong (committee members).

Installed as Honorary Officers for having previously served as chairman and head of the club in separate terms of tenure with dedication and proven integrity are: Pol Fernandez, Gary Bautro, Marlon Pagsanjan, Ali Callanta, Cesar Pabico, Rading Bautista, and Corly Obtinalla.