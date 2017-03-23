Velocity Strikers-3 hits perfect double in OFBC Friday League

JEDDAH: Velocity Strikers-3 hammered out a sensational 20-0 shutout of league-leading RTJ Transient House in a strong match that gave the former a perfect Team of the Week and ladies Bowler of the Week double in the OFBC Friday Afternoon Bowling League Season 6 at Ice Land Bowling Center here.

The victory ended Velocity's search for honors with a bonus of a perfect 30 points, a feat that RTJ achieved twice during the first two weeks of the competition. Velocity shot the week's highest total pitfalls of 2,132 for 10 rank points of 10 while RTJ carded 1,903 in going down to its first defeat in the four-man team league event organized by Overseas Filipino Bowling Club (OFBC).

Vangie Lim sealed a Velocity double by clinching the ladies Bowler of the Week award on 585. Rudy Valenzuela and Toto Lim backed up Vangie with rounds of 525 and 515 while Ryan Tasic added 489.

The week's second best team was Al-Tayyer United Contracting Co., which returned 27 points after an 18-2 victory over Shadow Bowlers on total pitfalls of 2,116 and 2,065.

Arci-5 was a 12-8 winner over The Expendabowls on total pitfalls of 2,027 and 2,092 and rank points of 6 and 8.

Saudi German Hospital beat Youngsters 16-4 (1,993-1,963) to finish the day on 21 points, while Nilobabes were two points back on 16 from 12-8 (1,964-1,963) win over Toshi and rank points of 4 and 2.5.

Team captain Joel Nidoy led from the front for Al-Tayyer, hitting 588 that went with the 523 by Jojo Esperanzate, 521 by Carmen Duma and 484 by Alex Duma.

Over at Arci-5 the main man was Sergio Modar on 601 with Delia Javing just a few pins shy of 600 on 493 followed by Ramon Fabro 469 and Eli Arciaga 464.

SGH produced the men's Bowler of the Week award winner in Dann Garret Mojares who rolled the high series of 604.The other scorers were Gamal Matanog 525, Usop Abinal 455 and Raquel Apostor 409.

For Nilobabes Lito Zamudio shot the top score of 523 with the Patayan family trio of Sharmaine, Nap and Susan carding 502, 479 and 460.

Team standings after the sixth week:

1. RTJ Transient House 135.0 points 2. Nilobabes 130.0 3. Toshi 128.5 4. Velocity Strikers 113.0 5. Al-Tayyer United Contracting 79.0 6. Saudi German Hospital 77.0 7. Expandabowls 71.0 9. Shadow Bowlers 59.0 10. Youngsters 49.5

JEDDAH: Velocity Strikers-3 hammered out a sensational 20-0 shutout of league-leading RTJ Transient House in a strong match that gave the former a perfect Team of the Week and ladies Bowler of the Week double in the OFBC Friday Afternoon Bowling League Season 6 at Ice Land Bowling Center here.

The victory ended Velocity's search for honors with a bonus of a perfect 30 points, a feat that RTJ achieved twice during the first two weeks of the competition. Velocity shot the week's highest total pitfalls of 2,132 for 10 rank points of 10 while RTJ carded 1,903 in going down to its first defeat in the four-man team league event organized by Overseas Filipino Bowling Club (OFBC).

Vangie Lim sealed a Velocity double by clinching the ladies Bowler of the Week award on 585. Rudy Valenzuela and Toto Lim backed up Vangie with rounds of 525 and 515 while Ryan Tasic added 489.

The week's second best team was Al-Tayyer United Contracting Co., which returned 27 points after an 18-2 victory over Shadow Bowlers on total pitfalls of 2,116 and 2,065.

Arci-5 was a 12-8 winner over The Expendabowls on total pitfalls of 2,027 and 2,092 and rank points of 6 and 8.

Saudi German Hospital beat Youngsters 16-4 (1,993-1,963) to finish the day on 21 points, while Nilobabes were two points back on 16 from 12-8 (1,964-1,963) win over Toshi and rank points of 4 and 2.5.

Team captain Joel Nidoy led from the front for Al-Tayyer, hitting 588 that went with the 523 by Jojo Esperanzate, 521 by Carmen Duma and 484 by Alex Duma.

Over at Arci-5 the main man was Sergio Modar on 601 with Delia Javing just a few pins shy of 600 on 493 followed by Ramon Fabro 469 and Eli Arciaga 464.

SGH produced the men's Bowler of the Week award winner in Dann Garret Mojares who rolled the high series of 604.The other scorers were Gamal Matanog 525, Usop Abinal 455 and Raquel Apostor 409.

For Nilobabes Lito Zamudio shot the top score of 523 with the Patayan family trio of Sharmaine, Nap and Susan carding 502, 479 and 460.

Team standings after the sixth week:

1. RTJ Transient House 135.0 points 2. Nilobabes 130.0 3. Toshi 128.5 4. Velocity Strikers 113.0 5. Al-Tayyer United Contracting 79.0 6. Saudi German Hospital 77.0 7. Expandabowls 71.0 9. Shadow Bowlers 59.0 10. Youngsters 49.5