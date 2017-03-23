Lebanese sweep Jeddah United to win title in Orient Watch Cup

JEDDAH: The Lebanese community basketball team won the Open Rated championship -- a two-game series affair-- from Jeddah United in the second Orient Watch Cup and 13th Filsama Basketball League at the Rawdah court on Madinah Road here.

Playing with fire in their eyes, the Lebanese gave the young JU team nary a chance and won both games in telling fashion 67-56 and 74-68, and in the process avenged their two losses in the eliminations.

In both games, Mohammed Aliem played outstanding basketball for the Lebanese to win Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors. He scored a total of 57 points, 29 in the second game. Hassan Daher added 16 points and the hot-tempered point guard Ahmad Kheir tallied 10 points before being ejected by game officials after incurring two technicals for unsportsmanlike conduct early in the third quarter.

The big and tall Lebanese team is mentored by coach Mohamad Bunni with Mohamed Sabdine as team manager

Still, the Lebanese even without Al-Kheir could not be denied with Ali Al-Qubaisi, Mostafa Fattal, Hajjar and Shadi Faraj more than filling the void.

To JU's credit it never gave up even when it lost star player Amir Mohannad to injury for the return match and having to start the second game trailing the Lebanese by 11 points.

Mohamed Salman gave it his best shot for Obaid Madani's Jeddah United to finish with 21 points, the same output from Sammy. Big man Tawaker, throwing his weight around in the paint, added 12 points. Fadi and Jehad each made nine points for this promising team under the tutelage of coach Naoufal Al-Uarichi.

Winning the Open Non-Rated Division crown was the BMG Lumbatan of Johnny Kitab against Toyota Aljouf.

The awards ceremony followed Friday's championship finale. Filsama consultant/adviser Mohamed Bayoumi,a friend of the Filipino community and recipient of the Presidential Banaag Award, handed out the prizes. He was assisted by FBL Commissioner Teng Laguialam.

The mythical five awardees are:

Hamad Al-Hammad (Lebanese team) and Ibraheem (Jeddah United) Best Guards, Mohammed Alien (Lebanese team) and Amir Mohannad (Jeddah United) Best Forwards, Ali Alqubaisi (Lebanese team) Best Center, Alien MVP, Mohammed Bunni (Lebanese team) Best Coach.

