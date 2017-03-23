Jamoom Tigers lift Kanoo Premier Cup in thrilling final

JEDDAH: Jamoom Tigers scored a thrilling two-wicket win over UT Lines in the Kanoo Premier League Twenty20 final, sponsored by Yusuf bin Ahmed Kanoo and organized by Jeddah Cricket Association.

The match was evenly poised till the penultimate over with Jamoom Tigers at 190 for eight and needed eight runs in the last two overs.

In the penultimate over UT Lines gave away only two runs, which left the Tigers to score six from the last over. Adnan did not disappoint as he smashed the third ball over mid-wicket fence to clinch the match and the Cup for his team.

At one stage it looked like Jamoom Tigers would power past the UT Lines target of 198 easily as opener Shehzad was just unstoppable. He slammed the rival bowlers all over the field (15 fours, two sixes). At the end of 11 overs the Tigers were on course at 131 for one and headed for an easy victory. However, when Shehzad was caught on the fence for 86 (39 balls), wickets fell at regular intervals. At this stage the Tigers were reeling at 176 for eight as they lost the last seven wickets for 45 runs.

They needed 22 runs off the last three overs, which Adnan did in style to finish the match at 198 for 8 off 19.3.

Earlier, UT Lines had scored 197 for 6 with useful contributions by Waqas (34), Shad (33), Ali (32), Usman (26) Irfan (3 for 26) and Shehzad (2 for 28) did not give them liberty to score as they picked up wickets at regular intervals. UT Lines fought excellently specially skipper Shad Mohammed after he scored 33 and later came in to bowl and picked up three for 19. He got good support from Ismail who took two for 31.

At the prize distribution ceremony, the chief guest Mohammed Ali Kaleem thanked JCA for giving Kanoo the opportunity to sponsor Premier League. He stressed the group’s efforts in encouraging and promoting sports in general and cricket in particular not only for JCA but also in Dammam, Riyadh, Yanbu, Bahrain and Dubai as part of its corporate policy. Besides sponsoring external associations, Kanoo is also very active in sponsoring Inter Division tournament throughout the Kingdom for its employees.

He appreciated the efforts for the excellent arrangements made during the league including the final and assured JCA that he will convey this message to the Kanoo management.

Mohammed Iqbal (JCA, CEO) welcomed Kanoo management representatives, executive committee members and fellow cricketers. He congratulated the finalists for the thrilling game watched by a sizable crowd. He also wished participating teams’ better luck for future tournaments. JCA President Aijaz Khan thanked sponsors for their support and encouragement.

JCA presented a plaque to Sheikh Ahmed Fawzi Kanoo, which was received on his behalf by Mohammed Ali Kaleem, who later presented the winner and runner-up cups. Medals and individual awards were also given to the participating teams.



Award winners:



Man of the Final: Mohammed Shehzad of Jamoom Tigers (86 runs & 2 for 28).

Best Batsman: Adnan Butt (754 runs) and Usman Butt (463) both of Jamoom Tigers.

Best Bowler: M. Sayeed of Jamoom Tigers (22 wickets) and Zeeshan of ARM United (19 wickets).

Best All Rounder: Majid Butt of Kashmir Stags 661 runs & 16 wickets.

Best Partnership: 240 runs between Adnan Siddique & Adnan Butt of Jamoom Tigers.

Hat trick: Naseer of Kashmir Stags.

Special award: Faizan of Al-Burj for his 4 for 3 runs.

