Video leads authorities to arrest McDonald’s robber in Riyadh

JEDDAH: Authorities in Riyadh have arrested two men who robbed a branch of McDonald’s and then fled the scene.

A video by a citizen who filmed the incident went viral on social media and led authorities to the robbers. In addition there was a tip from another citizen who grew suspicious of a vehicle matching the vehicle in the video.

Riyadh police spokesman Col. Fawaz Al-Maiman said authorities had received a tip from a representative of the fast-food company, saying that an unknown person had robbed one of their branches in northern Riyadh and had then fled the scene.

A video taken by a citizen showed the criminal in a vehicle as he was fleeing the scene; the film went viral on social media, he said, noting that authorities were able to put in place necessary steps to identify the vehicle.

The department of Security Patrols in Riyadh set up several fixed and mobile checkpoints in order to stop vehicles meeting the specifications. As a result, the police eventually identified the vehicle on a main road in northern Riyadh. Teams also blocked main roads and stopped the vehicle with its driver as he attempted to escape.

The driver, a Saudi national in his 20s, admitted in an initial statement to the offense, and said that he had been accompanied by another person whom the authorities subsequently arrested. Investigations revealed that the two had committed nine similar offenses, and investigations are continuing in order to identify their possible links to other crimes.

Both individuals were handed over to the police department; the Bureau of Investigation and Public Prosecution in the region is carrying out necessary actions against them.

Al-Maiman thanked the citizens for their help and stressed the important and active role of citizens and residents who assisted the securitymen by monitoring and reporting information that led to the arrest of the criminals.