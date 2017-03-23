Catherine expecting royal baby No. 3?

LONDON: There were no confirmations from the palace about an alleged pregnancy of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, despite a new tabloid cover story claiming she is expecting her third baby.

The new cover of Star announced, “Princess Kate Pregnant! Baby No. 3 Due In September!” The front of the edition even touts, “Palace Confirms.” It says inside the issue, “Prince William and Duchess Kate have some royally good news: The couple are expecting their third child.”

According to the story, while Prince William was recently on a ski trip, Kate Middleton was “excitedly gearing up for their big reveal. The joyous announcement? She’s pregnant again!” A so-called “palace insider” told the magazine, “It’s the most wonderful news. Kate is starting to show, and she’s absolutely glowing. And as for William, he’s simply ecstatic.”

“After false pregnancy hopes toward the end of last year, Kate, 35, and William, 34, are on cloud nine right now. The gorgeous queen-in-waiting is estimated to be about three months along, so they decided it was time to let their inner circle in on the news,” asserted the publication. It even suggested that William’s ski vacation was a celebratory trip. A supposed “friend” commented: “Kate wanted him to have fun before focusing on the baby.”

However, nothing is even said inside the actual article about confirmation from the palace, quite possibly because Star knew it did not have any.

Gossip Cop, meanwhile, reported a trusted royal insider as saying that the palace did not confirm the duchess’ pregnancy.

