Saudi Arabia

Students shine with robotic talent

ARAB NEWS |
Al-Wurood students with their project. (AN photo)
JEDDAH: Participating in a talent competition at Jeddah Desalination Center was a proud moment for the New Al-Wurood International School (NAWIS) team this month.
The event was organized by the Education Ministry, wherein all Arab, British and American curriculum schools were invited to demonstrate their talents showcasing their art- and STEM-based projects relating to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.
NAWIS was the only CBSE school participating in the multi-nationality event.
The project “E-Farmer” was prepared by students Senna Saju and Areesha Fatima from Grade VIII, using the robotic kit Ipitara, supervised by robotics trainer Rehana Fatima and Principal (Saudi section) Hanadi Sulaiman Al-Dhahiry.
The guidance of Principal and Assistant Academic Director Sreedevi Menon and Vice Principal (girls’ section) Bushara P. K. has led the robotics team to innovate new projects in their academics.
The project focused on developing robotic agricultural equipment in Saudi Arabia by replacing traditional farming and generating non-oil revenue, which is one of the goals of Vision 2030.
Viewers and judges applauded the project. Team NAWIS was felicitated with a memento, certificates and badges of Vision 2030.
The team was invited to the event by Samia, head of Talent schools, Jeddah, as the team impressed her at the RoboFest organized by NAWIS girls last month where Samia was the chief guest.
