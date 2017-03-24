Ireland offers cooperation with Vision 2030

JEDDAH: Irish Ambassador Tony Cotter, on the occasion of Ireland’s National Day celebration on Tuesday in Jeddah, expressed his country’s keenness to be part of Vision 2030. Irish expatriates, joined by Saudi and other guests, participated in the celebration at the Crowne Plaza hotel.

Cotter said Ireland and the Kingdom have a long-standing relationship, with trade increasing significantly in recent years, and currently at more than €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion).

He said more than 2,500 Saudi students are studying in Irish universities. “We are very proud to have these Saudi students studying in Ireland,” he said.

“Vision 2030 is a very ambitious program of development that the government is actively implementing. I wish the government every success. Ireland is very much available and willing to support it any way we can.”

