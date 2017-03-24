  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 6 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Ireland offers cooperation with Vision 2030

FOUZIA KHAN |
Irish Ambassador Tony Cotter, Honorary Consul Mohammed Naghi, guest of honor Prince Amr Mohammed Al-Faisal and Ambassador Jamal Bakr Belkhour, director general of the protocol department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, cut the cake on National day of Ireland in Jeddah. (Photo by Fouzia Khan)
JEDDAH: Irish Ambassador Tony Cotter, on the occasion of Ireland’s National Day celebration on Tuesday in Jeddah, expressed his country’s keenness to be part of Vision 2030. Irish expatriates, joined by Saudi and other guests, participated in the celebration at the Crowne Plaza hotel.
Cotter said Ireland and the Kingdom have a long-standing relationship, with trade increasing significantly in recent years, and currently at more than €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion).
He said more than 2,500 Saudi students are studying in Irish universities. “We are very proud to have these Saudi students studying in Ireland,” he said.
“Vision 2030 is a very ambitious program of development that the government is actively implementing. I wish the government every success. Ireland is very much available and willing to support it any way we can.”
JEDDAH: Irish Ambassador Tony Cotter, on the occasion of Ireland’s National Day celebration on Tuesday in Jeddah, expressed his country’s keenness to be part of Vision 2030. Irish expatriates, joined by Saudi and other guests, participated in the celebration at the Crowne Plaza hotel.
Cotter said Ireland and the Kingdom have a long-standing relationship, with trade increasing significantly in recent years, and currently at more than €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion).
He said more than 2,500 Saudi students are studying in Irish universities. “We are very proud to have these Saudi students studying in Ireland,” he said.
“Vision 2030 is a very ambitious program of development that the government is actively implementing. I wish the government every success. Ireland is very much available and willing to support it any way we can.”

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Greek-Saudi ties in focus as Greece marks 196th National Day anniversary

RIYADH: Greek Ambassador Polychronis Polychroniou said Thursday that Greece and Saudi Arabia’s “...

History, food and live acts headline twin festivals

JEDDAH: Two festivals —“Jeddah Food festival” and “Jeddah Historical Festival” — begin March 30...

Greek-Saudi ties in focus as Greece marks 196th National Day anniversary
History, food and live acts headline twin festivals
Private-sector jobs for Saudi women up by 145%
International schools in KSA see enrollment drop 25%
2 million narcotic pills seized, smuggler arrested in Makkah
Eye of Riyadh to provide data to enhance Vision 2030
Latest News
Discarded Syrian refugee tent finds life as a dress
Greek-Saudi ties in focus as Greece marks 196th National Day anniversary
History, food and live acts headline twin festivals
Private-sector jobs for Saudi women up by 145%
International schools in KSA see enrollment drop 25%
2 million narcotic pills seized, smuggler arrested in Makkah
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR