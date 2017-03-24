History, food and live acts headline twin festivals

JEDDAH: Two festivals —“Jeddah Food festival” and “Jeddah Historical Festival” — begin March 30 and run through April 8.

Adil A. Munief Mohammed Makki, chairman of the hospitality committee at the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Arab News the food festival will be the most important event in the region and is expected to become an annual event with a mission to promote the Saudi

hospitality industry, attract foreign and local investments and support domestic

tourism.

He said more than 114 companies are participating. Foods such as Asian, Continental, traditional Arabic, along with other cuisines will be offered.

He also said there will be more than 35 different entertainment activities for families and children. The lineups include stand-up comedy, shadow theater, children’s contests, family contests, live cooking shows, children’s play area, games, a children’s theater, snow land, the world’s most famous chef and the Chinese kitchen.

Abdullah Saeed bin Dhawi, chairman of the executive committee of the Jeddah Historical Festival, said the Jeddah Historical Festival is supported by the General Authority for Entertainment and Jeddah Governorate.

Around 65 different activities for the historical festival are planned to entertain visitors, including a historical panorama screenplay where the 2,600-year history of the city to the period of King Abdul Aziz Al-Saud will be screened.

The festival will also feature games for all age groups, traditional food, simulation of archaeological sites with 5D virtual glasses, Hejazi folklore, theater, dances, a number of children’s programs and contests, museums, traditional coffee shops and food stalls and much more with a glimpse of history.

The 10-day festivals open every day after Asr prayer till late night.