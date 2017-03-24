Eye of Riyadh to provide data to enhance Vision 2030

RIYADH: Eye of Riyadh, a news and events website, is planning a program to provide statistical data and services as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan.

“The data revolution must be used to enhance the statistics sector,” Abdullah Al-Harbi, chief executive officer of Eye of Riyadh, said in a statement.

Eye of Riyadh is a website that provides daily news, events and interactive services.

At the Gulf Statistical Forum held earlier this week in the capital, Al-Harbi said that the importance of benefiting from data revolution is strengthening the statistics sector.

The forum focused on scientific and educational platforms, and discussed key issues that support economic policies in relation to Saudi Vision 2030.

“Our objectives at Eye of Riyadh are to be part of the development industry, which have led us to focus on providing statistical products and services to support the national development tracks of the GCC countries,” Al-Harbi said.

He added: “We will not hesitate to reconcile the academic and practical sectors in using the emerging statistical information, either by holding the courses that run through leading academics in the statistical field, or by putting them in practice to become applicable and usable in all related areas.”

Forty Gulf and international speakers from all statistical fields attended the forum.