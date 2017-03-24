2 million narcotic pills seized, smuggler arrested in Makkah

JEDDAH: Anti-narcotic teams in Makkah arrested a resident who received nearly 2 million narcotic pills.

Saudi Customs announced through its account on Twitter that the Anti-Narcotic Department arrested a resident of the city who received 1,880,555 narcotic pills previously discovered by customs authorities.

Sources told Arab News customs authorities discovered the narcotics and police were notified. After joint coordination, the drugs were allowed to pass through while detective squads followed up on the shipment to arrest the individuals receiving the contraband inside Saudi Arabia. The party receiving the shipment, a foreign resident, was identified.

Regulatory procedures were taken to interrogate him pending reference to the appropriate jurisdiction agency.

In a separate incident, customs officers at the Durra border crossing at Jordan seized 15,000 Captagon pills in an attempt to smuggle them into the Kingdom. The pills were hidden inside a vehicle entering the customs area.

Durra Customs Director General Mohammad Al-Aboush said a private vehicle entered the customs area. Officers searched the vehicle and discovered the drugs hidden inside the rocker panels of the vehicle after being wrapped in blue carbon paper for camouflage.