Watch: Internet goes gaga for Ed Sheeran’s ‘youngest fan’

The Internet may have found Ed Sheeran’s youngest fan in four-month-old Gracie Nye. (Photo courtesy: Twitter)

DUBAI: The Internet may have found Ed Sheeran’s youngest fan in four-month-old Gracie Nye who stops crying every time she hears the hit song “Shape of You.”
Gracie’s father Gareth Nye took to Twitter this week to post an adorable video of his little one, mid-tantrum.
As soon as Nye plays the top-charting song, the young infant stops crying in a video that has been picked up by news outlets around the world.
“We thought it was just coincidence but it works every time,” he told the Liverpool Echo.
“We have his music on regularly in the house and it was just by chance one day, a few weeks ago, that she was really upset and Shape of You came on and it calmed her right down.
“She loves all his songs but 'Shape of You' and 'Perfect' from his new album seem to be her favorites. I think she's his youngest fan.”
He captioned the tweet: “Our baby loves Ed Sheeran! Perfect for calming her down! Shame she cant come to see him on #dividetour.”

Sheeran's "Divide" album generated another 180,000 units from album and song sales and streaming consumption last week, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan. The album has topped charts around the world, including Sheeran's native Britain.
The Billboard 200 album chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).
"Shape of You," the first single from "Divide," sold another 104,000 units to hold onto the top spot of the weekly Digital Songs chart, which measures online single sales.

(With Reuters)

