YSL football tourney kicks off on May 12

From left: Praveen Padman, P.R.Saleem, Jaffer Ahmed, Basheer Machingal, Ismail Kallayi and Mohammed Faseesh. (AN photo)
JEDDAH: Top football academies and schools will take part in the fourth Young Soccer League (YSL) championships for Under-14 and Under-17 teams, organized by the JSC Soccer Academy, will be held at the Spanish Academy Club in Faisaliya District, Jeddah, from May 12.
The event will help national and expat teenagers to test their skills at an international event. This year the JSC has extended the invitation to more Indian community clubs and schools.
If any community club or school is interested, contact Praveen Padman (0564570912), Sadiq (0542809357) or e-mail to [email protected]
JSC is the first expatriate football training academy in Saudi Arabia and it has now more than 120 trainees in the age group between 6 to 17. It is a voluntary organization with a vision to provide opportunities for young boys to unleash their physical talents excel in the mainstream sports arena and develop a sound personality.
JSC officials: Jaffer Ahmed, president; Basheer Machingal, tournament committee head; Saleem P.R., chief coach; Ismail Kallayi, tournament coordinator; Praveen Padman (committee member) and Mohammed Faseesh (committee member).
