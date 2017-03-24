Beyoncé surprises cancer-suffering fan with a video call

  • Search form

Beyoncé has video called a fan who is being treated for a rare form of cancer in the US. (Photo courtesy: SnapChat)

DUBAI: Beyoncé has video called a fan who is being treated for a rare form of cancer in the US.
High school student Ebony Banks, from Texas, is being treated in a local hospital and got the chance to FaceTime the Grammy-winning superstar this week.
Earlier this month, Banks’ friends held an early graduation party for the cancer patient in hospital and proceeded to tweet a photo of the event with the hashtag #EBOBMEETSBEYONCE.
A recording of the ensuing conversation between Beyoncé and the fan was posted to social media on Thursday.

Ebony, who is lying in a hospital bed, says “I love you Beyoncé” to which she replies, “I love you.”
“Thank you to everyone who helped #ebobmeetsbeyonce @Beyonce,” the school tweeted on Thursday.

