Beyoncé surprises cancer-suffering fan with a video call

DUBAI: Beyoncé has video called a fan who is being treated for a rare form of cancer in the US.

High school student Ebony Banks, from Texas, is being treated in a local hospital and got the chance to FaceTime the Grammy-winning superstar this week.

Earlier this month, Banks’ friends held an early graduation party for the cancer patient in hospital and proceeded to tweet a photo of the event with the hashtag #EBOBMEETSBEYONCE.

A recording of the ensuing conversation between Beyoncé and the fan was posted to social media on Thursday.



Beyoncé facetiming with Ebony, a fan with a rare cancer disease whose last wish was to see Beyoncé. pic.twitter.com/pCkGzF4feZ — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) March 22, 2017

Ebony, who is lying in a hospital bed, says “I love you Beyoncé” to which she replies, “I love you.”“Thank you to everyone who helped #ebobmeetsbeyonce @Beyonce,” the school tweeted on Thursday.