Gang of 10 arrested in Riyadh for 44 robberies

RIYADH: A 10-member gang responsible for 44 thefts and burglaries has been arrested in Riyadh, city police announced here on Friday.

According to police, the gang, which was responsible for a chain of robberies, had been operating in two groups in different areas.

The gang comprised seven Saudis, a Syrian, Yemeni and an unknown national. They were all in their 30s and 40s, and they had planned their operations in such a way as to avoid police action, officials said.

Their loot, which was worth more than SR4 million, included gold jewelry, precious stones, electronic devices, personal documents, cash and luxury cars.

The suspects, who are now in police custody, confessed to their offenses and told the police that they operated in two groups.

According to officials, most of the crimes in the Kingdom are committed by illegal residents who have overstayed their visas. Consequently, the government has intensified its campaign against such residents.

Security authorities conduct regular inspections to apprehend such illegal workers to curb crimes such as thefts, sorcery, employing illegal workers and brewing liquor, and to prevent them from involving in nefarious activities.

Meanwhile, the government has announced a 90-day amnesty beginning March 29 for illegal workers, who can leave for their home countries without any obligations.

In 2013, a similar campaign took place to legalize the status of undocumented workers in the Kingdom.

Then, a three-month amnesty was announced in April 2013, and was later extended to November 2013. Interior Ministry Spokesman Maj. Gen. Mansour Al-Turki has said that over 2.5 million violators left the country under that campaign.

