Saudi Arabia

Earth Hour: 10,000 street lamps to be switched off in Eastern Province

Saudis gather in a park during celebrations to mark the worldwide Earth Hour in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in this March 29, 2014 file photo. (AP)
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province will mark Earth Hour on Saturday night, when 10,000 street lamps will be switched off in key areas, Al-Riyadh newspaper reported.
The lights will go out for 60 minutes between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. An automated control system for the operation of street lamps will be used.
Mohammed Al-Sofyan, media spokesman for the Eastern Province Municipality, said the initiative aims to urge communities to pay closer attention to the environment, curb activities that contribute to climate change, and reduce energy usage.
Seven thousand lamps will go off on the streets of Dammam, including main roads in the neighborhoods of Al-Faisaliya, Al-Nada, Tayiba, Al-Manar, Ohod, Badr and Al-Dahiya. Lights will also be switched off in areas of Al-Khobar and Dhahran.
