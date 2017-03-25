Canon continues support for region’s filmmaking industry

Canon Middle East, a leader in imaging solutions, continues to promote independent filmmakers by providing them with the latest equipment and solutions that are cost-effective with good cinema quality. The company remains committed by announcing breakthrough solutions designed for the industry and collaborates with filmmakers, providing them an opportunity to interact with the latest technologies from Canon.

At CABSAT 2017, Canon invited its award-winning brand ambassador Nayla Al-Khaja, the UAE’s first woman film producer to share her views on the role of filmmaking technology through an interactive workshop. This further reiterates Canon’s commitment to supporting women filmmakers in the industry.

Canon also announced the launch of its new cinema camera, the EOS C700. The next generation EOS C700 Digital Cinema Camera was unveiled at CABSAT, incorporating Canon’s learnings based on professional feedback from across the world and the Middle East over the last five years, since the original Cinema EOS C300 was announced.

Anurag Agrawal, managing director, Canon Middle East, said: “Our engagement with the filmmaking industry is a journey which we started many years ago and has always given us an opportunity to highlight our support to women. It is a great sign of optimism and encouragement for all women in the region and coincides with our corporate philosophy of ‘Kyosei’ that lies at the heart of our brand, philosophy and brand awareness. We will continue to provide support to the filmmaking industry and introduce our latest products.

“Through CABSAT, Canon is enabling opportunities for the region’s filmmaking industry, with the availability of a world-class portfolio of imaging solutions, ranging from cinema cameras to lenses including 4K technology, workflow solutions and even post production,” he added.

Nayla Al-Khaja said: “The Middle East region is recognized for its thriving creativity, and the availability of Canon’s flagship camera, the EOS C700, will bring to life films that appeal to the world. Filmmakers in the region realize the potential of combining creativity with technology, and this camera does just that, right from feature films to documentaries and TV series.

The demand for 4K quality requires uncompromising quality and with the EOS C700, we are setting the stage for a giant leap forward for the film fraternity.”

Canon Middle East, a leader in imaging solutions, continues to promote independent filmmakers by providing them with the latest equipment and solutions that are cost-effective with good cinema quality. The company remains committed by announcing breakthrough solutions designed for the industry and collaborates with filmmakers, providing them an opportunity to interact with the latest technologies from Canon.

At CABSAT 2017, Canon invited its award-winning brand ambassador Nayla Al-Khaja, the UAE’s first woman film producer to share her views on the role of filmmaking technology through an interactive workshop. This further reiterates Canon’s commitment to supporting women filmmakers in the industry.

Canon also announced the launch of its new cinema camera, the EOS C700. The next generation EOS C700 Digital Cinema Camera was unveiled at CABSAT, incorporating Canon’s learnings based on professional feedback from across the world and the Middle East over the last five years, since the original Cinema EOS C300 was announced.

Anurag Agrawal, managing director, Canon Middle East, said: “Our engagement with the filmmaking industry is a journey which we started many years ago and has always given us an opportunity to highlight our support to women. It is a great sign of optimism and encouragement for all women in the region and coincides with our corporate philosophy of ‘Kyosei’ that lies at the heart of our brand, philosophy and brand awareness. We will continue to provide support to the filmmaking industry and introduce our latest products.

“Through CABSAT, Canon is enabling opportunities for the region’s filmmaking industry, with the availability of a world-class portfolio of imaging solutions, ranging from cinema cameras to lenses including 4K technology, workflow solutions and even post production,” he added.

Nayla Al-Khaja said: “The Middle East region is recognized for its thriving creativity, and the availability of Canon’s flagship camera, the EOS C700, will bring to life films that appeal to the world. Filmmakers in the region realize the potential of combining creativity with technology, and this camera does just that, right from feature films to documentaries and TV series.

The demand for 4K quality requires uncompromising quality and with the EOS C700, we are setting the stage for a giant leap forward for the film fraternity.”