Corporate News

Kenaz Jewelry, a fast-growing diamond brand in KSA

ARAB NEWS
Kenaz is currently available across the Kingdom’s leading malls and outlets.
Following its launch in late 2016, Kenaz Jewelry has become one of the fastest growing diamond fashion brands in Saudi Arabia. Bringing together the latest in jewelry fashion design with quality workmanship at affordable prices, Kenaz has become the must-have diamond accesory for 2017.
Kenaz offers a wide range of designs, with iconic pieces from its five collections: Its timeless Feather Collection, multi-colored stones from the Blush Collection, innovative pearl variety from the Perla Collection, in addition to the Pyramid Collection and the Adora Stars and Moons Collection.
Kenaz is currently available across the Kingdom’s malls and outlets, including Panorama Mall and Nakheel Mall in Riyadh, Mall of Arabia in Jeddah, and Mall of Dhahran and Al Rashid Mall in Alkhobar, with more openings to be announced soon.
