Lulu’s World Food Expo will kick off today

Lulu will launch the much-awaited “World Food Expo 2017,” in all of its hypermarkets in the Kingdom. The 14-day festival will be inaugurated on Sunday.

“LuLu has once again transformed into a truly international culinary destination. The festival will celebrate the innovative spirit of our culinary talents, with our top chefs,” the Lulu management said.

The festival targets food lovers of all ages through delicious food items and colorful activities, including live cooking demonstrations, free sampling, quiz competitions, exhibition and sale of global food varieties.

The annual event aims to spread the culture of the Middle East, Europe, China, Thailand, Philippines, Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan.

“Kitchen Magic by Raj Kalesh,” a well-known anchor and cooking expert, is one of the major attractions of the expo. People can chat with celebrity chefs and be part of the live cooking demonstrations.

“‘Tomato Week,’ ‘Berry Week,’ ‘Fish Fest,’ ‘Meat Fest,’ ‘Product of The Day,’ ‘Daily Surprises,’ ‘Hourly Offers,’ and much more is there for our customers.” the management said.

“The Major attraction of the promotion is the presence of Kalesh. Also, we have planned many competitions and raffle draws for our customers to win fabulous prizes, including gold coins, Samsung smartphones, and gift vouchers.

“With the support of our strategic partnership with Parachute and other suppliers, we will provide attractive and challenging discounts in all our departments during the festival,” the management added.

Lulu will launch the much-awaited “World Food Expo 2017,” in all of its hypermarkets in the Kingdom. The 14-day festival will be inaugurated on Sunday.

“LuLu has once again transformed into a truly international culinary destination. The festival will celebrate the innovative spirit of our culinary talents, with our top chefs,” the Lulu management said.

The festival targets food lovers of all ages through delicious food items and colorful activities, including live cooking demonstrations, free sampling, quiz competitions, exhibition and sale of global food varieties.

The annual event aims to spread the culture of the Middle East, Europe, China, Thailand, Philippines, Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan.

“Kitchen Magic by Raj Kalesh,” a well-known anchor and cooking expert, is one of the major attractions of the expo. People can chat with celebrity chefs and be part of the live cooking demonstrations.

“‘Tomato Week,’ ‘Berry Week,’ ‘Fish Fest,’ ‘Meat Fest,’ ‘Product of The Day,’ ‘Daily Surprises,’ ‘Hourly Offers,’ and much more is there for our customers.” the management said.

“The Major attraction of the promotion is the presence of Kalesh. Also, we have planned many competitions and raffle draws for our customers to win fabulous prizes, including gold coins, Samsung smartphones, and gift vouchers.

“With the support of our strategic partnership with Parachute and other suppliers, we will provide attractive and challenging discounts in all our departments during the festival,” the management added.