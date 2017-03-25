  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 21 sec ago

You are here

Corporate News

Lulu’s World Food Expo will kick off today

ARAB NEWS |
Lulu will launch the much-awaited “World Food Expo 2017,” in all of its hypermarkets in the Kingdom. The 14-day festival will be inaugurated on Sunday.
“LuLu has once again transformed into a truly international culinary destination. The festival will celebrate the innovative spirit of our culinary talents, with our top chefs,” the Lulu management said.
The festival targets food lovers of all ages through delicious food items and colorful activities, including live cooking demonstrations, free sampling, quiz competitions, exhibition and sale of global food varieties.
The annual event aims to spread the culture of the Middle East, Europe, China, Thailand, Philippines, Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan.
“Kitchen Magic by Raj Kalesh,” a well-known anchor and cooking expert, is one of the major attractions of the expo. People can chat with celebrity chefs and be part of the live cooking demonstrations.
“‘Tomato Week,’ ‘Berry Week,’ ‘Fish Fest,’ ‘Meat Fest,’ ‘Product of The Day,’ ‘Daily Surprises,’ ‘Hourly Offers,’ and much more is there for our customers.” the management said.
“The Major attraction of the promotion is the presence of Kalesh. Also, we have planned many competitions and raffle draws for our customers to win fabulous prizes, including gold coins, Samsung smartphones, and gift vouchers.
“With the support of our strategic partnership with Parachute and other suppliers, we will provide attractive and challenging discounts in all our departments during the festival,” the management added.
Lulu will launch the much-awaited “World Food Expo 2017,” in all of its hypermarkets in the Kingdom. The 14-day festival will be inaugurated on Sunday.
“LuLu has once again transformed into a truly international culinary destination. The festival will celebrate the innovative spirit of our culinary talents, with our top chefs,” the Lulu management said.
The festival targets food lovers of all ages through delicious food items and colorful activities, including live cooking demonstrations, free sampling, quiz competitions, exhibition and sale of global food varieties.
The annual event aims to spread the culture of the Middle East, Europe, China, Thailand, Philippines, Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan.
“Kitchen Magic by Raj Kalesh,” a well-known anchor and cooking expert, is one of the major attractions of the expo. People can chat with celebrity chefs and be part of the live cooking demonstrations.
“‘Tomato Week,’ ‘Berry Week,’ ‘Fish Fest,’ ‘Meat Fest,’ ‘Product of The Day,’ ‘Daily Surprises,’ ‘Hourly Offers,’ and much more is there for our customers.” the management said.
“The Major attraction of the promotion is the presence of Kalesh. Also, we have planned many competitions and raffle draws for our customers to win fabulous prizes, including gold coins, Samsung smartphones, and gift vouchers.
“With the support of our strategic partnership with Parachute and other suppliers, we will provide attractive and challenging discounts in all our departments during the festival,” the management added.

Comments

MORE FROM Corporate News

Ford has family in mind this Mother’s Day

Being a mother is arguably the hardest yet most rewarding job in the world. A little help, however...

Margot Robbie, Nissan’s first electric vehicle ambassador

Actor Margot Robbie has been revealed as Nissan’s new electric vehicle ambassador.Robbie raced the...

Ford has family in mind this Mother’s Day
Margot Robbie, Nissan’s first electric vehicle ambassador
TOUS’ Riyadh store marks jewelry brand’s growth in GCC
Lulu’s World Food Expo will kick off today
Kenaz Jewelry, a fast-growing diamond brand in KSA
Canon continues support for region’s filmmaking industry
Latest News
Ford has family in mind this Mother’s Day
Margot Robbie, Nissan’s first electric vehicle ambassador
TOUS’ Riyadh store marks jewelry brand’s growth in GCC
Lulu’s World Food Expo will kick off today
Kenaz Jewelry, a fast-growing diamond brand in KSA
Canon continues support for region’s filmmaking industry
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR