TOUS’ Riyadh store marks jewelry brand’s growth in GCC

Tous, a jewelry and accessories brand, has opened a store at Riyadh’s Panorama Mall, one of the most important shopping areas in the Kingdom.

With this store, the company has consolidated its focus on Saudi Arabia and the GCC region.

The point of sale has the design of the new concept store found in TOUS’ new international stores, such as the flagship opened in Barcelona’s Paseo de Gracia, the ones in Masaryk, El Palacio de Hierro of Polanco in Mexico City and iAPM in Shanghai.

Last year, TOUS opened three new stores in Saudi Arabia and more than 47 other stores across existing markets. New entries were seen in the Czech Republic and Qatar.

China, a key growth market for the brand, is developing as planned. The number of stores reached 15 at the end of the year, with two new flagship sites in Shanghai planned to open during the first quarter of 2017.

The brand has a presence in five continents with more than 500 stores in nearly 50 countries.

As an omni-channel global brand, this opening is part of the growth plan that includes the coexistence of retail stores and travel retail points of sale, wholesale and e-commerce. This approach allows TOUS to be present in all commercial locations where customers expect to find the brand.

TOUS brand’s history began in 1920 when Salvador Tous Blavi and Teresa Ponsa Mas opened a small watch repair shop in Manresa (Barcelona).

In 1965, the founder’s son, Salvador Tous Ponsa, married Rosa Oriol Porta.

The two joined forces to pool their respective talents and with their vision and creativity, authored a new language in jewelry. Since then, TOUS has been producing a unique style of jewelry and reinterpreting luxury, making it affordable and accessible.

Tous, a jewelry and accessories brand, has opened a store at Riyadh’s Panorama Mall, one of the most important shopping areas in the Kingdom.

With this store, the company has consolidated its focus on Saudi Arabia and the GCC region.

The point of sale has the design of the new concept store found in TOUS’ new international stores, such as the flagship opened in Barcelona’s Paseo de Gracia, the ones in Masaryk, El Palacio de Hierro of Polanco in Mexico City and iAPM in Shanghai.

Last year, TOUS opened three new stores in Saudi Arabia and more than 47 other stores across existing markets. New entries were seen in the Czech Republic and Qatar.

China, a key growth market for the brand, is developing as planned. The number of stores reached 15 at the end of the year, with two new flagship sites in Shanghai planned to open during the first quarter of 2017.

The brand has a presence in five continents with more than 500 stores in nearly 50 countries.

As an omni-channel global brand, this opening is part of the growth plan that includes the coexistence of retail stores and travel retail points of sale, wholesale and e-commerce. This approach allows TOUS to be present in all commercial locations where customers expect to find the brand.

TOUS brand’s history began in 1920 when Salvador Tous Blavi and Teresa Ponsa Mas opened a small watch repair shop in Manresa (Barcelona).

In 1965, the founder’s son, Salvador Tous Ponsa, married Rosa Oriol Porta.

The two joined forces to pool their respective talents and with their vision and creativity, authored a new language in jewelry. Since then, TOUS has been producing a unique style of jewelry and reinterpreting luxury, making it affordable and accessible.