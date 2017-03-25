Margot Robbie, Nissan’s first electric vehicle ambassador

Actor Margot Robbie has been revealed as Nissan’s new electric vehicle ambassador.

Robbie raced the all-electric BladeGlider sports car around the Monaco Grand Prix circuit at midnight.

The prototype Nissan BladeGlider, which hits 100 km in less than five seconds, challenges the conventional thinking of what an all-electric sports car could look like in the future.

The prototype is part of Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility vision of how cars should be driven, powered and integrated into society.

Robbie put the three-seater through its paces around the closed Monaco street circuit before racing another BladeGlider. The pair of 272PS performance cars raced through the iconic Tunnel and diced with each other along Massenet before finishing in the glamor of Casino Square.

The drifting prowess of BladeGlider was also shown in the films “Suicide Squad” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Robbie said: “It’s a really exciting time for electric vehicles. More people are choosing to go electric, leading the way to a more sustainable future and Nissan BladeGlider hints at the future of smarter cars.”

Nissan is also revolutionizing the way energy is generated and utilized with products like its xStorage Home unit and vehicle-to-grid technology, which harness the power of battery technology from electric vehicles.

Gareth Dunsmore, director of Electric Vehicles for Nissan Europe, said: “The electric revolution is happening. As the global leader in electric vehicles, and with mass adoption just around the corner, it is more important than ever that we showcase all the benefits of driving an electric car — from energy efficiency to sustainability, from handling to performance. Having Robbie on board will support us in spreading news of the personal and societal benefits of electric vehicles to more people than ever before.

Dunsmore added: “Nissan’s Electrify the World movement recognizes the importance of us all working together to achieve positive change in our communities. We want to inspire people to take meaningful steps toward cleaner, safer cities.”

Monte Carlo provided the perfect location for Nissan to reveal its new partnership with Robbie.

