Ford has family in mind this Mother’s Day

Being a mother is arguably the hardest yet most rewarding job in the world. A little help, however, is always welcome. Ford offers mothers something they find faultless.

Many first-time mothers are quick to realize that their hands are, somehow, always full — either with a baby or its accompanying excess baggage now required to run simple tasks.

Though often taken for granted, Ford has been incorporating assistive technologies for years; easy keyless entry into the vehicle via the touch of a button, a hands-free liftgate, one-touch power fold second seats or tumble third row seats, can all make a mother’s life a little easier.

As children grow, so do their needs and means for distraction. While a new mother benefits from hands-free liftgates and keyless entry, those with kids that can speak in full sentences find built-in power outlets priceless, keeping smartphones and tablets fully charged and the little ones distracted enough to not require your attention — a major requirement for the road. Easy connection to Ford’s SYNC 3 infotainment system for tech-savvy pre-teens is another distraction that will ensure mothers enjoy a quiet, calm journey.

Inevitably, and it does not matter what age the children are, safety is one of the most important aspects for a mother when choosing a car. With younger children in the car, despite her ability to multitask, she could be distracted. Ford’s radar-based BLIS with Cross-Traffic Alert system and adaptive cruise control with collision warning and brake support are helpful when attention to the road has waned for even a split second.

Though some day the little tykes stop being tiny toddlers, they will always be mama’s babies. And when they get their own license, Ford’s MyKey can reassure an experienced mother that her choice in car has been the right one to guarantee the safety of her child, even when she is not watching.

While the future leans toward a driverless society — a direction Ford is taking — soon mothers can look forward to the freedom to give their undivided attention to their little ones en route to their destination, enjoying a stress-free ride together.

