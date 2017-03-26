  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Makkah governor to inspect 4 coastal cities and towns

MOHAMMED AL-SULAMI |
Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal

JEDDAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal begins Sunday his inspection tours to the coastal cities and towns of Laith, Adhm, Qunfudhah and Ardiyat.
Prince Khaled will be briefed on the development projects in these places, receive citizens and listen to their demands in the presence of heads of government agencies, the Makkah Governorate said.
He will also preside over meetings of the local councils and direct officials to implement what is agreed upon, the Governorate said.
The Governorate said visits in previous years proved the benefits of direct meetings between citizens and officials where a number of demands made by citizens transformed into developmental projects that were fast-tracked.
The Makkah governor has shown keenness to achieve demands of citizens in education, health, electricity, water and other service projects aimed to realize the strategy of each region, the Governorate said.

