  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 min 19 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

Uber grounds self-driving cars after accident

Agence France Presse |
A self-driven Volvo SUV owned and operated by Uber Technologies Inc. is flipped on its side after a collision in Tempe, Arizona, on March 24, 2017.(Courtesy Fresco News/Mark Beach/Handout via Reuters)
A self-driven Volvo SUV owned and operated by Uber Technologies Inc. is flipped on its side after a collision in Tempe, Arizona, US on March 24, 2017. (Courtesy Fresco News/Mark Beach/Handout via Reuters)
2 photos

WASHINGTON: Uber has grounded its fleet of self-driving cars pending an investigation into the crash of an Uber autonomous vehicle in Arizona, a spokesperson for the car-hailing service said Sunday.
No one was seriously injured in the accident which occurred Friday in Tempe, Arizona while the vehicle — a Volvo SUV — was in self-driving mode, the company said.
“We are continuing to look into this incident and can confirm we had no backseat passengers in the vehicle,” the Uber spokesperson said.
The accident occurred when the other vehicle “failed to yield” while making a left turn, Tempe police spokeswoman Josie Montenegros said.
“The vehicles collided causing the autonomous vehicle to roll onto it’s side. There were no serious injuries,” she said.
Self-driving Uber vehicles always have a driver who can take over the controls at any time.
Montenegro said it was uncertain whether the Uber driver was controlling the vehicle at the time of the collision.
The company grounded its self-driving vehicles in Arizona after the accident, and then followed up on Saturday pulling them off the road in Pittsburg and San Francisco, the two other locations where it operates self-driving vehicles, the company said.
The car-hailing service has been dented by a series of bad news stories, including disclosures about a culture of sexism, cut-throat workplace tactics and covert use of law enforcement-evading software.
A number of executives have left the company in recent weeks, including president Jeff Jones, as troubles have mounted.
Advocates of self-driving cars say that they can cut down on deadly traffic accidents by eliminating human error.
But there have been accidents, including a fatality in Florida in May when a truck struck a speeding Tesla that was on autopilot.
An investigation found no safety-related defects with the autopilot system, but concluded that the driver may have had time to avert the crash if he had been paying closer attention.

Related Articles

WASHINGTON: Uber has grounded its fleet of self-driving cars pending an investigation into the crash of an Uber autonomous vehicle in Arizona, a spokesperson for the car-hailing service said Sunday.
No one was seriously injured in the accident which occurred Friday in Tempe, Arizona while the vehicle — a Volvo SUV — was in self-driving mode, the company said.
“We are continuing to look into this incident and can confirm we had no backseat passengers in the vehicle,” the Uber spokesperson said.
The accident occurred when the other vehicle “failed to yield” while making a left turn, Tempe police spokeswoman Josie Montenegros said.
“The vehicles collided causing the autonomous vehicle to roll onto it’s side. There were no serious injuries,” she said.
Self-driving Uber vehicles always have a driver who can take over the controls at any time.
Montenegro said it was uncertain whether the Uber driver was controlling the vehicle at the time of the collision.
The company grounded its self-driving vehicles in Arizona after the accident, and then followed up on Saturday pulling them off the road in Pittsburg and San Francisco, the two other locations where it operates self-driving vehicles, the company said.
The car-hailing service has been dented by a series of bad news stories, including disclosures about a culture of sexism, cut-throat workplace tactics and covert use of law enforcement-evading software.
A number of executives have left the company in recent weeks, including president Jeff Jones, as troubles have mounted.
Advocates of self-driving cars say that they can cut down on deadly traffic accidents by eliminating human error.
But there have been accidents, including a fatality in Florida in May when a truck struck a speeding Tesla that was on autopilot.
An investigation found no safety-related defects with the autopilot system, but concluded that the driver may have had time to avert the crash if he had been paying closer attention.

Tags: Uber self-driving cars Arizona Volvo autopilot system

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Uber grounds self-driving cars after accident

WASHINGTON: Uber has grounded its fleet of self-driving cars pending an investigation into the...

Britain’s poorest, excluded from banking, turn to high-cost credit: Report

LONDON: Poorer people in Britain are being excluded from the financial system and forced to rely on...

Uber grounds self-driving cars after accident
Ford has family in mind this Mother’s Day
Margot Robbie, Nissan’s first electric vehicle ambassador
TOUS’ Riyadh store marks jewelry brand’s growth in GCC
Lulu’s World Food Expo will kick off today
Kenaz Jewelry, a fast-growing diamond brand in KSA
Latest News
Egypt’s last Jews aim to keep alive heritage
Iran imposes sanctions on 15 US companies
Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm advance to Match Play semifinals
Wall lifts Wizards over Cavs 127-115
Oregon, Gonzaga reach NCAA Final Four
Mi-Rim Lee grabs Kia Classic lead
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR