Pakistan starts building fence along Afghan border

This photo taken on February 9, 2017 shows Afghan nationals waiting to cross the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan at the Torkham Border Post in Pakistan's Khyber Agency. Pakistan on Sunday said it has started building a fence along the Afghan border in areas where it says militants have launched cross-border attacks on security posts in recent weeks. (AFP)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday said it has started building a fence along the Afghan border in areas where it militants have launched cross-border attacks on security posts in recent weeks.

Building a fence along the disputed border could further heighten tensions between the two countries, which have long accused each other of turning a blind eye to Islamic militants operating along the porous frontier.

Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, the head of Pakistan’s armed forces, announced the construction of fencing in “high threat zones” Saturday during a visit to tribal regions along the border, saying it was in the interest of both countries.

The two countries share a 2,400-kilometer (1,500-mile) border known as the Durand Line, which was drawn during colonial times and is not recognized by the Afghan government.

