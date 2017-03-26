  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • 5,000 Hindus attack Muslims in home state of India’s PM; 1 dead, 14 injured

World

5,000 Hindus attack Muslims in home state of India’s PM; 1 dead, 14 injured

Reuters |
Google map showing the location of Vadavali village in Gujarat, India, where Hindu and Muslim residents clashed.

NEW DELHI: One person was killed and about 14 injured when violence erupted following a scuffle between Muslim and Hindu school students in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat, a senior administrative official said on Sunday.
A crowd of about 5,000 people attacked Muslim residents and set dozens of homes and vehicles on fire at Vadavali village in Patan district on Saturday after Hindu students complained of misbehavior by Muslim students, said K. K. Nirala, the district’s top administrative official.
Members of the Muslim community retaliated by throwing stones and police used teargas and fired seven rounds to disperse the crowd and control the violence, Nirala said.
Gujarat has a history of serious communal trouble.
Rioters killed about 1,000 people, most of them Muslims, in the state 2002, according to estimates.
Modi was chief minister at the time and he was accused of turning a blind eye to one of the worst outbreaks of religious violence in independent India.
Modi denied any involvement in the unrest and in 2013 a panel appointed by the Supreme Court said there was insufficient evidence to prosecute him.
Nirala said the situation had been brought under control and three companies of the State Reserve Police have been asked to stay in the village to maintain peace.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi)

NEW DELHI: One person was killed and about 14 injured when violence erupted following a scuffle between Muslim and Hindu school students in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat, a senior administrative official said on Sunday.
A crowd of about 5,000 people attacked Muslim residents and set dozens of homes and vehicles on fire at Vadavali village in Patan district on Saturday after Hindu students complained of misbehavior by Muslim students, said K. K. Nirala, the district’s top administrative official.
Members of the Muslim community retaliated by throwing stones and police used teargas and fired seven rounds to disperse the crowd and control the violence, Nirala said.
Gujarat has a history of serious communal trouble.
Rioters killed about 1,000 people, most of them Muslims, in the state 2002, according to estimates.
Modi was chief minister at the time and he was accused of turning a blind eye to one of the worst outbreaks of religious violence in independent India.
Modi denied any involvement in the unrest and in 2013 a panel appointed by the Supreme Court said there was insufficient evidence to prosecute him.
Nirala said the situation had been brought under control and three companies of the State Reserve Police have been asked to stay in the village to maintain peace.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi)

Comments

MORE FROM World

UK police still think Westminster attacker acted alone

LONDON: British police investigating an assault on Parliament that claimed four victims and...

4 dead, 23 wounded in grenade attack in southern Philippines

JOLO, Philippines: Officials say a man lobbed a grenade at a store in the southern Philippines,...

UK police still think Westminster attacker acted alone
4 dead, 23 wounded in grenade attack in southern Philippines
Arrests after scuffle breaks out at California Trump rally
Brexit plunges EU fishing into troubled waters
5,000 Hindus attack Muslims in home state of India’s PM; 1 dead, 14 injured
Pakistan starts building fence along Afghan border
Latest News
Egypt’s last Jews aim to keep alive heritage
Iran imposes sanctions on 15 US companies
Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm advance to Match Play semifinals
Wall lifts Wizards over Cavs 127-115
Oregon, Gonzaga reach NCAA Final Four
Mi-Rim Lee grabs Kia Classic lead
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR