  • UK police still think Westminster attacker acted alone

UK police still think Westminster attacker acted alone

GREGORY KATZ | AP |
The shadows of onlookers are cast on floral tributes to the victims of the March 22 terror attack pushed through the railings of the Houses of Parliament in central London on Saturday. (AFP / Daniel Leal-Olivas)

LONDON: British police investigating an assault on Parliament that claimed four victims and wounded dozens say they still believe the assailant acted alone.
Police said late Saturday there is no information indicating that further attacks are planned.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said it may never be possible to fully determine the motives of attacker Khalid Masood, who was shot dead Wednesday after running over pedestrians with an SUV on London’s Westminster Bridge and fatally stabbing a policeman guarding Parliament.
“That understanding may have died with him,” Basu said as police appealed for people who knew Masood or saw him to contact investigators. “Even if he acted alone in the preparation, we need to establish with absolute clarity why he did these unspeakable acts, to bring reassurance to Londoners.”
The Daesh group has claimed Masood was a “soldier” carrying out its wishes for supporters to attack Western countries.
One man remains in custody in the case. He has not been charged or named. Nine people arrested after the assault have been released without being charged and one has been freed on bail.
A detailed police reconstruction has found the attack lasted 82 seconds before Masood was shot dead just after entering the grounds of Parliament.
The family of slain police officer Keith Palmer, meanwhile, released a statement thanking those who tried to save his life.
“There was nothing more you could have done. You did your best and we are just grateful he was not alone,” the statement said.
Masood, a 52-year-old Briton, had convictions for violent crimes and spent time in prison. He also worked in Saudi Arabia teaching English for two years and traveled there again in 2015, apparently on a religious pilgrimage.

