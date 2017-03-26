Swatch launches #YOURMOVE, unveils its SKIN collection

More than 300 media from all over the world gathered in London recently to witness the launch of the new Swatch SKIN collection. The privatized store at The Strand offered the ideal setting for a spectacular evening around the collection’s #YOURMOVE concept.

Inspired by the creative development of SKIN’s lightweight, easy-to-wear and minimalist design, this concept paved the way for the performance “Swatch presents #YOURMOVE” that preceded the unveiling of eleven new models.

For over two months, a talented team of composers, choreographers and dance performers worked on reimagining SKIN and #YOURMOVE through the language of dance, perfectly combining human movements with virtual projections. Taking over the design idea of “classic meets urban rock,” classical dancers took on the role of SPACE while urban street dancers played TIME in a fictitious battle of emotions that captured the imagination of their audience. The launching of SKIN marked the stunning crescendo of the event and was followed by interactive product experiences for the guests.

Creative Director Carlo Giordanetti, who hosted the evening together with Brand Vice President and COO Gonzalo De Cevallos, found the right words to sum up the breath-taking event: “We are proud to introduce our new SKIN collection, a very strong member of our Swatch family, as well as #YOURMOVE, a motto that we hope will become a part of the everyday language. It celebrates

three elements that we take great care about: Lightness, freedom and self-expression. More than ever, they are part of Swatch’s soul.”

SKIN marks the dawn of a new era for Swatch’s thinnest watch line.

Inspired by the thrill of the unknown, the beauty of movement and the anticipation of change, Swatch’s SKIN collection introduces eleven minimalist styles in two new case sizes for men and women. The new look achieves simple, easy-to-wear elegance, featuring an innovative double injection case with a special two-tone wave shape.

