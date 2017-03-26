Oman Air introduces 3 new routes

Oman Air started operating its new summer schedule from Sunday. The implementation of the summer schedule brings about both a number of new routes and code shares and changes to existing services, all of which contribute to the airline’s ambitious and dynamic program of fleet and network expansion.

The introduction of the new schedule coincides with the start of Summer Time in Europe, reducing the time-difference with Oman by one hour.

There are three new routes being introduced during the summer schedule: A four-weekly service from Muscat to Nairobi, Kenya; a daily direct service between Salalah and Calicut, India; and a daily direct service between Muscat to Manchester, UK, from May 1, following the acquisition of new B787-9 aircraft at the end of April.

The new schedule will also see a number of flight changes. Flights from Muscat to Frankfurt will now depart in the early morning, rather in the afternoon, which will enable passengers to take advantage of connecting flights with Lufthansa to 59 additional destinations in the US and Europe. In Frankfurt and Munich, Oman Air will relocate to the Lufthansa Terminals (1 and satellite 2) and offer premium customers access to the Lufthansa lounges. Oman Air’s Frankfurt and Munich services will now carry a Lufthansa code share.

The service from Muscat to Chittagong, Bangladesh, will increase from four times to six times per week, while the frequency of flights to Hyderabad, India, will increase from twice to thrice daily.

This growth in capacity follows the agreement between the Indian government and Oman Air to increase the number of weekly seats.

