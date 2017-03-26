SEDCO Holding Group acquires 50% stake in Yusr International Schools

SEDCO Holding Group announced its acquisition of 50 percent stake in the Jeddah-based Yusr International Schools (YIS) to support education and community development efforts in the Kingdom.

Anees Ahmad Moumina, CEO, SEDCO Holding Group, and Zamil Al-Otaibi, CEO, Yusr Holding Group, signed the agreement in Jeddah.

“Education in Saudi Arabia is important and promising, hence, it is important to invest in the development of this prominent sector,” said Moumina. “YIS offers a gateway to expand our education projects in the future. This partnership complements Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to develop and advance education.”

Al-Otaibi said: “YIS invests across promising opportunities for a better future by building good education platforms. Furthermore, we are approved by the “advancED” accreditation and adopted international curriculum with a focus on Arabic language and Islamic studies, in order to ensure a brighter tomorrow for our youth. We are confident that our partnership with SEDCO Holding Group will have a significant role in... our strategic goals.”

On the sideline of the agreement, both parties appointed Aisha Faraj Al-Otaibi as the CEO of YIS.

She said: “We look forward to redefine interactive education in the region with outstanding quality education in line with YIS’s vision and mission, coupled with investment to develop and train our employees and community in the most attractive and advanced educational and technological environment. Additionally, we will strengthen the concept of corporate social responsibility by collaborating with companies, NGOs and associations to support and sponsor initiatives that best serve the nation and the Saudi community.”

The partnership brings many advantages to the community such as improving education, in line with high international standards. With the educational excellence offered by YIS at different levels, students will be equipped with the knowledge and skills that empower them to successfully carry out their future responsibilities.

SEDCO Holding Group will play a key role in the further development and expansion of YIS.

YIS is a private school catering to local and expatriate communities in Jeddah, operating under the supervision of the Ministry of Education and the “AdvancED” accreditation.

“AdvancED” is the largest community of education professionals in the world.

