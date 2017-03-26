  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 20 sec ago

You are here

Corporate News

GAA honored at Renault Middle East convention

ARAB NEWS |
Rajkumar M.K., COO, GAA Saudi Arabia, center, receives the award at the ceremony in Dubai.
Gulf Advantage Automobiles (GAA) was recently awarded with a number of prestige accolades during a convention hosted by Renault Middle East, in Dubai. The convention took place in the presence of top management of Renault, GAA, and all Renault importers in the Middle East to discuss the brand’s performance in sales and aftersales services throughout the region.
GAA received four awards for “Customer Satisfaction,” “Best Business Development Initiative,” “Best Product Launch – New Koleos” and “Documentation Reporting Champion.”
The awards revolved around outstanding service and quality, taking into account aftersales services, spare parts availability, customer service and follow-up services with an overall approach to provide a complete ownership experience and satisfaction to GAA customers in the Kingdom.
COO, GAA Saudi Arabia, Rajkumar M. K., said he saw a promising future for Renault in the Kingdom.
“The Saudi market is a classic example of Renault’s success world-wide. Considering how well the Renault brand has done in the region, we look forward to what is to come and believe that GAA is doing a good job in customer service.”
Rajkumar M. K. said: “Receiving this award is a testimony of our commitment to our customers. GAA has the needs and concerns of its customer at the forefront of their business services in the Kingdom.
“The company is dedicated to providing a service that matches and exceeds the expectations of its customers.”
Gulf Advantage Automobiles (GAA) was recently awarded with a number of prestige accolades during a convention hosted by Renault Middle East, in Dubai. The convention took place in the presence of top management of Renault, GAA, and all Renault importers in the Middle East to discuss the brand’s performance in sales and aftersales services throughout the region.
GAA received four awards for “Customer Satisfaction,” “Best Business Development Initiative,” “Best Product Launch – New Koleos” and “Documentation Reporting Champion.”
The awards revolved around outstanding service and quality, taking into account aftersales services, spare parts availability, customer service and follow-up services with an overall approach to provide a complete ownership experience and satisfaction to GAA customers in the Kingdom.
COO, GAA Saudi Arabia, Rajkumar M. K., said he saw a promising future for Renault in the Kingdom.
“The Saudi market is a classic example of Renault’s success world-wide. Considering how well the Renault brand has done in the region, we look forward to what is to come and believe that GAA is doing a good job in customer service.”
Rajkumar M. K. said: “Receiving this award is a testimony of our commitment to our customers. GAA has the needs and concerns of its customer at the forefront of their business services in the Kingdom.
“The company is dedicated to providing a service that matches and exceeds the expectations of its customers.”

Comments

MORE FROM Corporate News

GAA honored at Renault Middle East convention

Gulf Advantage Automobiles (GAA) was recently awarded with a number of prestige accolades during a...

SEDCO Holding Group acquires 50% stake in Yusr International Schools

SEDCO Holding Group announced its acquisition of 50 percent stake in the Jeddah-based Yusr...

GAA honored at Renault Middle East convention
SEDCO Holding Group acquires 50% stake in Yusr International Schools
Oman Air introduces 3 new routes
Swatch launches #YOURMOVE, unveils its SKIN collection
Sloanes will hand over Bayat Plaza to investors
Vicco Laboratories bags ‘Cult Brand’ award
Latest News
Keystone XL pipeline: A threat to OPEC?
Saudi oil in China: Back to where it belongs?
GAA honored at Renault Middle East convention
SEDCO Holding Group acquires 50% stake in Yusr International Schools
Oman Air introduces 3 new routes
Swatch launches #YOURMOVE, unveils its SKIN collection
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR