GAA honored at Renault Middle East convention

Gulf Advantage Automobiles (GAA) was recently awarded with a number of prestige accolades during a convention hosted by Renault Middle East, in Dubai. The convention took place in the presence of top management of Renault, GAA, and all Renault importers in the Middle East to discuss the brand’s performance in sales and aftersales services throughout the region.

GAA received four awards for “Customer Satisfaction,” “Best Business Development Initiative,” “Best Product Launch – New Koleos” and “Documentation Reporting Champion.”

The awards revolved around outstanding service and quality, taking into account aftersales services, spare parts availability, customer service and follow-up services with an overall approach to provide a complete ownership experience and satisfaction to GAA customers in the Kingdom.

COO, GAA Saudi Arabia, Rajkumar M. K., said he saw a promising future for Renault in the Kingdom.

“The Saudi market is a classic example of Renault’s success world-wide. Considering how well the Renault brand has done in the region, we look forward to what is to come and believe that GAA is doing a good job in customer service.”

Rajkumar M. K. said: “Receiving this award is a testimony of our commitment to our customers. GAA has the needs and concerns of its customer at the forefront of their business services in the Kingdom.

“The company is dedicated to providing a service that matches and exceeds the expectations of its customers.”

Gulf Advantage Automobiles (GAA) was recently awarded with a number of prestige accolades during a convention hosted by Renault Middle East, in Dubai. The convention took place in the presence of top management of Renault, GAA, and all Renault importers in the Middle East to discuss the brand’s performance in sales and aftersales services throughout the region.

GAA received four awards for “Customer Satisfaction,” “Best Business Development Initiative,” “Best Product Launch – New Koleos” and “Documentation Reporting Champion.”

The awards revolved around outstanding service and quality, taking into account aftersales services, spare parts availability, customer service and follow-up services with an overall approach to provide a complete ownership experience and satisfaction to GAA customers in the Kingdom.

COO, GAA Saudi Arabia, Rajkumar M. K., said he saw a promising future for Renault in the Kingdom.

“The Saudi market is a classic example of Renault’s success world-wide. Considering how well the Renault brand has done in the region, we look forward to what is to come and believe that GAA is doing a good job in customer service.”

Rajkumar M. K. said: “Receiving this award is a testimony of our commitment to our customers. GAA has the needs and concerns of its customer at the forefront of their business services in the Kingdom.

“The company is dedicated to providing a service that matches and exceeds the expectations of its customers.”