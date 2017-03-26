  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 39 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Explosions claim 6 lives in Bangladesh

World

Explosions claim 6 lives in Bangladesh

The Associated Press |
Smoke rises following a blast as Bangladeshi troops try to flush out Islamist radicals who have holed up in a building with a large cache of ammunition in the city of Sylhet, Bangladesh, on Sunday. (AP)
NEW DELHI: At least six people, including two policemen, have died in explosions in eastern Bangladesh as troops battle suspected militants holed up with an ammunitions cache, police said Sunday.
The explosions Saturday in Sylhet city also wounded at least 25 people, police officer Bashudev Bonik said.
Paramilitary troops have been trying since Friday to flush out radicals who have holed up in a building with a large cache of ammunition.
Several explosions have occurred, including a large blast Sunday afternoon. Police have barred civilians including journalists from the area.
The gunbattle with suspected militants comes after a man killed himself by detonating explosives near a police post on a busy road near the airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh’s capital Friday. No one else was hurt.
Daesh has claimed responsibility for the attacks in Sylhet and Dhaka, according to the SITE Intelligence group, citing the Daesh news agency Amaq. SITE monitors terror group activity online.
The blast near the airport was the second suicide attack in a week in the Dhaka area. On March 17, a suspected bomber died in a blast near barracks of the elite Rapid Action Battalion anti-terror police force.
NEW DELHI: At least six people, including two policemen, have died in explosions in eastern Bangladesh as troops battle suspected militants holed up with an ammunitions cache, police said Sunday.
The explosions Saturday in Sylhet city also wounded at least 25 people, police officer Bashudev Bonik said.
Paramilitary troops have been trying since Friday to flush out radicals who have holed up in a building with a large cache of ammunition.
Several explosions have occurred, including a large blast Sunday afternoon. Police have barred civilians including journalists from the area.
The gunbattle with suspected militants comes after a man killed himself by detonating explosives near a police post on a busy road near the airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh’s capital Friday. No one else was hurt.
Daesh has claimed responsibility for the attacks in Sylhet and Dhaka, according to the SITE Intelligence group, citing the Daesh news agency Amaq. SITE monitors terror group activity online.
The blast near the airport was the second suicide attack in a week in the Dhaka area. On March 17, a suspected bomber died in a blast near barracks of the elite Rapid Action Battalion anti-terror police force.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Senior Al-Qaeda leader killed in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON: A senior Al-Qaeda commander linked to major attacks in Pakistan including the bombing...

Explosions claim 6 lives in Bangladesh

NEW DELHI: At least six people, including two policemen, have died in explosions in eastern...

Senior Al-Qaeda leader killed in Afghanistan
Explosions claim 6 lives in Bangladesh
NATO troops race winter to give Afghan forces a morale boost
Hollande in final foreign tour of his term
War on Daesh: Pentagon enjoying greater freedom under Trump
French center-right senators back Macron’s presidential bid
Latest News
Keystone XL pipeline: A threat to OPEC?
Saudi oil in China: Back to where it belongs?
Senior Al-Qaeda leader killed in Afghanistan
Explosions claim 6 lives in Bangladesh
GAA honored at Renault Middle East convention
SEDCO Holding Group acquires 50% stake in Yusr International Schools
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR