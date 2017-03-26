Explosions claim 6 lives in Bangladesh

NEW DELHI: At least six people, including two policemen, have died in explosions in eastern Bangladesh as troops battle suspected militants holed up with an ammunitions cache, police said Sunday.

The explosions Saturday in Sylhet city also wounded at least 25 people, police officer Bashudev Bonik said.

Paramilitary troops have been trying since Friday to flush out radicals who have holed up in a building with a large cache of ammunition.

Several explosions have occurred, including a large blast Sunday afternoon. Police have barred civilians including journalists from the area.

The gunbattle with suspected militants comes after a man killed himself by detonating explosives near a police post on a busy road near the airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh’s capital Friday. No one else was hurt.

Daesh has claimed responsibility for the attacks in Sylhet and Dhaka, according to the SITE Intelligence group, citing the Daesh news agency Amaq. SITE monitors terror group activity online.

The blast near the airport was the second suicide attack in a week in the Dhaka area. On March 17, a suspected bomber died in a blast near barracks of the elite Rapid Action Battalion anti-terror police force.

NEW DELHI: At least six people, including two policemen, have died in explosions in eastern Bangladesh as troops battle suspected militants holed up with an ammunitions cache, police said Sunday.

The explosions Saturday in Sylhet city also wounded at least 25 people, police officer Bashudev Bonik said.

Paramilitary troops have been trying since Friday to flush out radicals who have holed up in a building with a large cache of ammunition.

Several explosions have occurred, including a large blast Sunday afternoon. Police have barred civilians including journalists from the area.

The gunbattle with suspected militants comes after a man killed himself by detonating explosives near a police post on a busy road near the airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh’s capital Friday. No one else was hurt.

Daesh has claimed responsibility for the attacks in Sylhet and Dhaka, according to the SITE Intelligence group, citing the Daesh news agency Amaq. SITE monitors terror group activity online.

The blast near the airport was the second suicide attack in a week in the Dhaka area. On March 17, a suspected bomber died in a blast near barracks of the elite Rapid Action Battalion anti-terror police force.