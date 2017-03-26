King Abdallah to depart for US days after Arab Summit

THE DEAD SEA, Jordan: Topics leading the agenda in King Abdallah’s meeting with Trump will include the Palestinian issue and Arab counterterrorism efforts, Jordan’s Minister for Media Affairs and Communications Mohammed Momani said Sunday.

The minister said that the Arabs are at the forefront of combating terrorism and countering the extremist ideologies.

He was speaking at a press conference at the shores of the Dead Sea in Jordan, where the Arab Summit is being held.

“Terrorism has social, ideological, security and social aspects that reflect on the local societies and combating this epidemic has to be addressed in the same manner,” the minister said.

He added that many of the challenges facing the Arab region result from the spread of this extreme ideology among youth.

On the Palestinian issue, Momani said any efforts must lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. He added that Arabs are seeking a just and peaceful solution to the decades-long conflict with Israel, based on the relevant UN Security Council resolution and the Arab Peace Initiative.

“Lack of a just resolution to the Palestinian cause creates a fertile soil for extremism. We call on Israel to listen to the voice of reason and comply with the international legitimacy and engage in the constructive peace talks reaching to the just and fair settlement that guarantees the restoration of the Palestinian rights,” he said.

With regards to Yemen, the minister said the Arab Summit supports the legitimate Yemeni government and condemns all Iranian intervention in internal Arab affairs.

“The Yemeni people have been suffering from the repercussions of the Iranian meddling in the Yemeni affairs including their support to the Houthi militias,” the minister said.

“This has to stop in order to pave the way for a political settlement between all Yemeni parties based on the relevant UN resolution, the GCC initiative and the outcomes of the Yemeni dialogue.”

He added that the Arab states call on Iran to end its occupation of the three UAE islands in the Arabian Gulf, and comply with the will of the international community if it wants to enjoy positive relations with the region.