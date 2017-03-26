  • Search form

Offbeat

Nancy Ajram steals show at Dubai World Cup

ARAB NEWS |
Nancy Ajram

DUBAI: Lebanese star Nancy Ajram and her husband Dr. Fadi Al-Hashim attended the Dubai World Cup on Saturday and met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai.
“It was an honor to meet His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the #dubaiworldcup #2017 #dubai #nancyajram,” the singer posted on her social media accounts alongside a photo of the meeting.
Over 80,000 guests, including senior government officials, gathered at Dubai’s Meydan Racecourse to find out which is the best horse in the world.
Ajram looked elegant in a black and white dress. A rose-shaped hat completed the look.
The singer, who was the center of attention at the event, shared exclusive pictures on social media for her fans.
The Dubai World Cup Race Day is the biggest sporting and social occasion on the Dubai calendar. The event attracts the most high profile owners, trainers, horses and jockeys to Dubai’s exquisite Meydan Racecourse.
Meanwhile, Ajram is preparing to release her ninth album.
She recently finished filming a video clip entitled “Hassa Beck” (I feel you) directed by Laila Kanaan.

