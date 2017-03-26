Saudi Arabia imposes ban on importing live birds from Malaysia, part of US

  • Search form

A tomtit searches for food on a birch tree branch in Moscow, in this March 24, 2017 photo. (AFP)
RIYADH: The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has announced a temporary ban on the import of live birds, hatching eggs and chicks from the state of Tennessee in the US based on a warning issued by the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE).
The warning stemmed from the discovery of a highly pathogenic avian influenza virus in the US.
The ministry has also announced a temporary ban on the import of live birds, hatching eggs and chicks from Malaysia based on a warning issued by OIE of the same virus in Malaysia.
The ministry also has announced lifting the temporary ban on the import of cows, goats and sheep from Kuwait, based on a follow-up report sent to the OIE, which showed that no cases of foot and mouth disease and Lumpy skin disease were registered.
