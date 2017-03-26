Development projects in Al-Leith, Adham valued at SR1.8 billion

AL-LEITH: The value of accomplished and ongoing development projects in Al-Leith and Adham in western Saudi Arabia is estimated at more than SR1.8 billion ($480 million), an official has said.

Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, adviser to King Salman and Governor of Makkah Region, visited the areas under the guidance of King Salman. His trip is being followed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, deputy prime minister and minister of interior.

“During the visit, I conveyed the greetings of the leadership to the people of the provinces. I spoke with the local councils and listened to an explanation of the projects that have been completed and those that are underway in addition to other projects that have not yet been completed,” Prince Khalid said.

He also said that the projects were discussed in the presence of members of the local council and directors of government agencies in the region.

Prince Khalid said the coming years will be full of growth, development and transformation, calling on the people to participate in this development.

He reviewed 18 educational projects, including administrative buildings and gymnasiums, as well as the establishment of a number of health centers.

Electricity projects in Al-Leith include the construction of transformer station, and the replacement of air networks with landlines.

Other projects include the building, repair and expansion of major roads; agricultural projects; and construction of a social security office and technical college.

In Adham, Prince Khalid reviewed recent development projects, which included the asphalting, lighting, flood-prevention works, and the establishment of public facilities and playgrounds.

Adoption of the projects and initiatives comes under the National Transformation Program 2020, officials said.

Prince Khalid is set to resume his tour Monday with visits to Qunfudha and Ardiyat.

