  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 18 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • Bahrain breaks Iran-linked “terrorist” cell behind bus attack

Middle-East

Bahrain breaks Iran-linked “terrorist” cell behind bus attack

Reuters |
A general view shows the Bahraini capital, Manama. (AFP)

DUBAI: Bahrain said on Sunday it had broken an Iranian-linked “terrorist cell” suspected of involvement in a bomb attack on a police bus in February and plotting to assassinate senior officials, state news agency BNA reported.
The agency quoted an Interior Ministry statement as saying that the 14-member cell was working under direct supervision from two exiled Bahrainis living in Iran, one of them recently designated by the United States as a “global terrorist.”
BNA said that six of the arrestees received military training in camps under Iranian Revolutionary Guard supervision, five had been trained by the Iraqi Hezbollah group and three received training in Bahrain.
They are suspected of a bomb attack on a bus in February that injured five police officers, the agency said.
The group is also suspected of plotting to attack “senior officials,” the statement said but gave no further details.
It said weapons, locally-made explosives and communication equipment had been seized from the homes of the suspects.
The statement said the cell was being financed and directed from Iran by Qassim Abdullah Ali and Mortada Majid Al-Sanadi. The US State Department in March labelled Sanadi and another Bahraini identified as Ahmad Hasan Yusuf as “Specially Designated Global Terrorists.”
Earlier this month, Bahrain announced it had uncovered a group comprising 54 members suspected of involvement in attacks on security forces, including organizing a prison break in January, and seizing automatic weapons.
Bahrain in February executed three men convicted in the death of three policemen, including an Emirati officer, in a 2014 bomb attack.

Related Articles

DUBAI: Bahrain said on Sunday it had broken an Iranian-linked “terrorist cell” suspected of involvement in a bomb attack on a police bus in February and plotting to assassinate senior officials, state news agency BNA reported.
The agency quoted an Interior Ministry statement as saying that the 14-member cell was working under direct supervision from two exiled Bahrainis living in Iran, one of them recently designated by the United States as a “global terrorist.”
BNA said that six of the arrestees received military training in camps under Iranian Revolutionary Guard supervision, five had been trained by the Iraqi Hezbollah group and three received training in Bahrain.
They are suspected of a bomb attack on a bus in February that injured five police officers, the agency said.
The group is also suspected of plotting to attack “senior officials,” the statement said but gave no further details.
It said weapons, locally-made explosives and communication equipment had been seized from the homes of the suspects.
The statement said the cell was being financed and directed from Iran by Qassim Abdullah Ali and Mortada Majid Al-Sanadi. The US State Department in March labelled Sanadi and another Bahraini identified as Ahmad Hasan Yusuf as “Specially Designated Global Terrorists.”
Earlier this month, Bahrain announced it had uncovered a group comprising 54 members suspected of involvement in attacks on security forces, including organizing a prison break in January, and seizing automatic weapons.
Bahrain in February executed three men convicted in the death of three policemen, including an Emirati officer, in a 2014 bomb attack.

Tags: Bahrain terrorist Iran Hezbollah

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Arab Summit will reaffirm commitment to 2002 Arab Peace initiative, Palestinian FM says

The Dead Sea: There are no plans to alter or amend the Arab Peace Initiative offered to Israel...

Iraq forces launch renewed attack on Mosul’s Old City

ARBIL: Iraqi forces renewed their assault Monday against jihadists in Mosul’s Old City, after...

Arab Summit will reaffirm commitment to 2002 Arab Peace initiative, Palestinian FM says
Iraq forces launch renewed attack on Mosul’s Old City
More Syrian fighters, families leave city of Homs under deal
HRW requests Jordan to arrest Sudan’s Bashir ahead of Arab League visit
Jordanian FM Highlights Significance of King Salman’s visit to Amman
Bahrain breaks Iran-linked “terrorist” cell behind bus attack
Latest News
Britain’s May to press for strong union on Scotland visit
Love in the streets of Jeddah: How one public display of affection went viral
1 views
Arab Summit will reaffirm commitment to 2002 Arab Peace initiative, Palestinian FM says
11 views
India nears victory as Australia collapses
3 views
Record-equalling Williamson ton puts Black Caps on top
1 views
Lee claims Kia by tying tournament record at 20-under par
1 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR