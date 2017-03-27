  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 27 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Iraq forces launch renewed attack on Mosul’s Old City

AFP |
Iraqis displaced from the Nablous neighborhood due to the ongoing fighting against Daesh fighters, flee to the Al-Sumoud neighborhood on March 22, 2017, as an ongoing offensive by Iraqi forces to retake the city of Mosul from the jihadists continues. (AFP)

ARBIL: Iraqi forces renewed their assault Monday against jihadists in Mosul’s Old City, after days in which the battle was overshadowed by reports of heavy civilian casualties from air strikes.
Iraqi forces began the massive operation to retake west Mosul from the Daesh group last month and have recaptured a series of neighborhoods, but the battle poses a major threat to civilians in the city.
Iraqi officials and witnesses have said air strikes took a devastating toll on civilians in the Mosul Al-Jadida area in recent days, but the number of victims — said by some to number in the hundreds — could not be independently confirmed.
“Federal Police and Rapid Response Division units began to advance today on the southwestern axis of the Old City,” Lt. Gen. Raed Shakir Jawdat, the commander of the federal police, said in a statement.
Jawdat said that one of their targets is Faruq Street, which runs near the Al-Nuri mosque.
Daesh chief Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi made his only known public appearance at the mosque after Daesh seized Mosul in 2014, calling on Muslims to obey him.
Iraqi interior ministry forces have been operating in the area of the Old City for several weeks, but they have faced tough resistance and progress in the area has been slow.
The Counter-Terrorism Service, which along with the Rapid Response Division is one of two special forces units spearheading west Mosul operations, has made faster progress in areas further west.
But the Old City — a warren of narrow streets and closely-spaced buildings in which the UN said 400,000 people still reside — poses unique challenges in terms of the difficulty of advancing as well as the danger to civilians.
Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool, the spokesman for Iraq’s Joint Operations Command, said that interior ministry units have deployed snipers to target Daesh jihadists using civilians as human shields.
However, Iraqi forces have also frequently fired mortar rounds and unguided rockets during the battle for Mosul — weapons that pose a much greater risk to residents of areas where fighting is taking place.
The battle has already taken a heavy toll on civilians, pushing more than 200,000 to flee in addition to others who have been killed or wounded in the fighting.
An AFP photographer saw civil defense personnel and volunteers digging through the remains of houses to recover the dead in Mosul Al-Jadida on Sunday.
The remains of at least 12 people — among them women and children — were placed in blue plastic body bags.
Rasool said that the defense ministry has opened an investigation into the reports that strikes killed civilians in west Mosul.
The US-led coalition against Daesh has indicated that it may have been responsible for at least some of the civilian deaths.
“An initial review of strike data... indicates that, at the request of the Iraqi security forces, the coalition struck Daesh fighters and equipment, March 17, in west Mosul at the location corresponding to allegations of civilian casualties,” it said in a statement on Saturday.
But that only addresses one day, while Iraqi officials referred to strikes carried out over several days.
On Sunday, US Central Command chief General Joseph Votel called recent civilian deaths in Mosul a “terrible tragedy.”
“We are investigating the incident to determine exactly what happened and will continue to take extraordinary measures to avoid harming civilians,” he said in a statement. 

Related Articles

ARBIL: Iraqi forces renewed their assault Monday against jihadists in Mosul’s Old City, after days in which the battle was overshadowed by reports of heavy civilian casualties from air strikes.
Iraqi forces began the massive operation to retake west Mosul from the Daesh group last month and have recaptured a series of neighborhoods, but the battle poses a major threat to civilians in the city.
Iraqi officials and witnesses have said air strikes took a devastating toll on civilians in the Mosul Al-Jadida area in recent days, but the number of victims — said by some to number in the hundreds — could not be independently confirmed.
“Federal Police and Rapid Response Division units began to advance today on the southwestern axis of the Old City,” Lt. Gen. Raed Shakir Jawdat, the commander of the federal police, said in a statement.
Jawdat said that one of their targets is Faruq Street, which runs near the Al-Nuri mosque.
Daesh chief Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi made his only known public appearance at the mosque after Daesh seized Mosul in 2014, calling on Muslims to obey him.
Iraqi interior ministry forces have been operating in the area of the Old City for several weeks, but they have faced tough resistance and progress in the area has been slow.
The Counter-Terrorism Service, which along with the Rapid Response Division is one of two special forces units spearheading west Mosul operations, has made faster progress in areas further west.
But the Old City — a warren of narrow streets and closely-spaced buildings in which the UN said 400,000 people still reside — poses unique challenges in terms of the difficulty of advancing as well as the danger to civilians.
Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool, the spokesman for Iraq’s Joint Operations Command, said that interior ministry units have deployed snipers to target Daesh jihadists using civilians as human shields.
However, Iraqi forces have also frequently fired mortar rounds and unguided rockets during the battle for Mosul — weapons that pose a much greater risk to residents of areas where fighting is taking place.
The battle has already taken a heavy toll on civilians, pushing more than 200,000 to flee in addition to others who have been killed or wounded in the fighting.
An AFP photographer saw civil defense personnel and volunteers digging through the remains of houses to recover the dead in Mosul Al-Jadida on Sunday.
The remains of at least 12 people — among them women and children — were placed in blue plastic body bags.
Rasool said that the defense ministry has opened an investigation into the reports that strikes killed civilians in west Mosul.
The US-led coalition against Daesh has indicated that it may have been responsible for at least some of the civilian deaths.
“An initial review of strike data... indicates that, at the request of the Iraqi security forces, the coalition struck Daesh fighters and equipment, March 17, in west Mosul at the location corresponding to allegations of civilian casualties,” it said in a statement on Saturday.
But that only addresses one day, while Iraqi officials referred to strikes carried out over several days.
On Sunday, US Central Command chief General Joseph Votel called recent civilian deaths in Mosul a “terrible tragedy.”
“We are investigating the incident to determine exactly what happened and will continue to take extraordinary measures to avoid harming civilians,” he said in a statement. 

Tags: Mosul Iraq Jihadists Daesh Anti-Daesh US

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Child marriage soars in Yemen as famine looms — UN

LONDON: Child marriage has soared in Yemen as families struggle to feed their children amid a...

US Mideast envoy to attend Arab Summit

THE DEAD SEA, Jordan: US envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt on Monday said he looks...

Child marriage soars in Yemen as famine looms — UN
US Mideast envoy to attend Arab Summit
Arab Summit will reaffirm commitment to 2002 Arab Peace initiative, Palestinian FM says
Iraq forces launch renewed attack on Mosul’s Old City
More Syrian fighters, families leave city of Homs under deal
HRW requests Jordan to arrest Sudan’s Bashir ahead of Arab League visit
Latest News
Child marriage soars in Yemen as famine looms — UN
6 views
New Zealand and China plan to expand free-trade deal
2 views
First warning signs appear for UK’s resilient economy
9 views
Saudi Gen. Asseri in Fox News Op-Ed: Kingdom backs US stance on Daesh, terror, Iran
28 views
Drought-stricken Somalia battles hunger and cholera
20 views
Sudan searching for French hostage: foreign minister
6 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR