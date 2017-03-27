Is this the end? Adele hints she won’t ever tour again

DUBAI: As Grammy-winning superstar Adele wraps up her world tour, many fans have wondered whether this could be the 28-year-old’s last.

Speaking at her final concert in New Zealand, Adele told a rain-soaked crowd that this could be her last such tour.

“Touring isn’t something I’m good at – applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable,” she said, according to the New Zealand Herald.

“I don’t know if I will ever tour again. The only reason I’ve toured is you. I’m not sure if touring is my bag. My greatest accomplishment in my career is this tour.”

The final show of her tour was hampered by heavy rain, but Adele managed to laugh it off.

The New Zealand Herald published a blow-by-blow account of the concert and at one point said: “She’s drying her hair with a towel and says she keeps swallowing mouthfuls of water.

According to the newspaper, “Adele admitted that the weather was making ‘the glue from my eyelashes ... leak into my eyes and make everything blurry’.”

The newspaper also reported that “the rain is causing havoc with technology. One of the main video screens is faulting. Confetti is stuck to everyone.”