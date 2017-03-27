Points powers to Puerto Rico Open victory

MIAMI: D.A. Points posted his first win on the PGA Tour in four years with a six-under 66 in the final round of the Puerto Rico Open on Sunday.

Points opened his final round with a burst of five straight birdies. He also had three bogeys over a five-hole span but managed to right the ship with a strong back nine on the Coco Beach Golf and Country Club course in Rio Grande.

The 40-year-old American birdied the par-five 18th hole to finish at 20-under 268 and win by two strokes for his third career PGA Tour win.

“I can’t even begin to explain what this means,” said Points, whose last win came at the 2013 Houston Open.

“Couple really awful years, I pretty much hit rock bottom. Put my family through a lot. To be able to find the strength and courage to stay calm and win is something I didn’t know I had in me.”

South African Retief Goosen posted eight birdies to move into a three-way tie for second place with Bill Lunde and rookie Bryson DeChambeau.

Points began the day one shot behind leader Chris Stroud. He started quickly but hit a snag with bogeys on six, eight and 10. He turned it around with birdies on the 13th, 14th, 16th and 18th.

Former US Open champ Goosen rolled in birdies on the second and fifth and from the seventh through 10th, and added two more at 14 and 18 to shoot his third bogey-free round of the tournament.

DeChambeau carded birdies on three of his last five holes to finish with a final-round 67.

Sam Saunders shot a 65 for one of the best rounds of the day. He opened with birdies on the first three holes and tacked on four more in a bogey-free round.

The tournament offers a chance for lesser lights on the PGA Tour to contend while top-ranked talent plays at Austin, Texas, in the World Golf Championships Match Play tournament.

