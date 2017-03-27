  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 21 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Lee claims Kia by tying tournament record at 20-under par

Sports

Lee claims Kia by tying tournament record at 20-under par

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS |
Mirim Lee, of South Korea, holds the trophy after winning the Kia Classic LPGA golf tournament Sunday in Carlsbad, Calif. (AP)
CARLSBAD, Calif.: Mirim Lee took the lead into the final round of the Kia Classic two years ago and was overhauled by Cristie Kerr, who won with a tournament record of 20-under.
Lee had the 54-hole lead again this year, and she wasn't about to let anyone catch her.
Lee, of South Korea, shot a 7-under 65 to win by six strokes Sunday and tie Kerr's tournament record.
It was her third LPGA Tour victory and first since winning two titles in 2014, her rookie year.
She played a bogey-free round at Aviara, with birdies on each of the odd-numbered holes on the front nine to reach 18-under.
Lee twice just missed putts that would have put her at 21-under. She left an eagle putt short on 16 and then rolled a 40-foot birdie putt even with the hole on 18.
She was so far ahead, she wasn't tempted to think about the lead she lost in 2015.
"I just thought I didn't play very well at that time. Today, I tried not to think about it," she said.
Lee was doused with water by fellow South Koreans Mi Jung Hur and In Gee Chun.
"Only the winner can enjoy the moment so it was very special," said Lee, who came into the final hole with a one-shot lead over Hur.
If Lee wins the season's first major next weekend, the ANA Inspiration at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, she can get another wet celebration — by jumping into Poppie's Pond.
Ryu (66) and Austin Ernst (67) of Greenville, South Carolina, tied for second at 14-under.
Kerr (70) was in a group of five at 12-under.
Lee "was at 20-under. I knew at that point you're basically playing for second place unless she does something coming down the stretch," Ernst said. "I think Mirim had a good lead all day. She played really good golf. Your entire game needs to be solid here."
Said Ryu: "It's really great to see Korean players keep playing well. Also, I always feel very proud to see many Korean companies sponsoring the LPGA tournament. We just have a kind of like responsibility to play well on the LPGA. Hopefully a lot of fans are having a lot fun to watch her play. Yeah, if another Korean girl is going to win the tournament, hopefully next one is going to be me."
CARLSBAD, Calif.: Mirim Lee took the lead into the final round of the Kia Classic two years ago and was overhauled by Cristie Kerr, who won with a tournament record of 20-under.
Lee had the 54-hole lead again this year, and she wasn't about to let anyone catch her.
Lee, of South Korea, shot a 7-under 65 to win by six strokes Sunday and tie Kerr's tournament record.
It was her third LPGA Tour victory and first since winning two titles in 2014, her rookie year.
She played a bogey-free round at Aviara, with birdies on each of the odd-numbered holes on the front nine to reach 18-under.
Lee twice just missed putts that would have put her at 21-under. She left an eagle putt short on 16 and then rolled a 40-foot birdie putt even with the hole on 18.
She was so far ahead, she wasn't tempted to think about the lead she lost in 2015.
"I just thought I didn't play very well at that time. Today, I tried not to think about it," she said.
Lee was doused with water by fellow South Koreans Mi Jung Hur and In Gee Chun.
"Only the winner can enjoy the moment so it was very special," said Lee, who came into the final hole with a one-shot lead over Hur.
If Lee wins the season's first major next weekend, the ANA Inspiration at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, she can get another wet celebration — by jumping into Poppie's Pond.
Ryu (66) and Austin Ernst (67) of Greenville, South Carolina, tied for second at 14-under.
Kerr (70) was in a group of five at 12-under.
Lee "was at 20-under. I knew at that point you're basically playing for second place unless she does something coming down the stretch," Ernst said. "I think Mirim had a good lead all day. She played really good golf. Your entire game needs to be solid here."
Said Ryu: "It's really great to see Korean players keep playing well. Also, I always feel very proud to see many Korean companies sponsoring the LPGA tournament. We just have a kind of like responsibility to play well on the LPGA. Hopefully a lot of fans are having a lot fun to watch her play. Yeah, if another Korean girl is going to win the tournament, hopefully next one is going to be me."

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Germany, England, Poland stay on course in World Cup qualifiers

BERLIN: Germany, England and Poland all took another step toward World Cup qualification but the...

Saudi Arabia hosts Iraq; Lippi says China must keep momentum

BEIJING: China's fledgling revival under Marcello Lippi will be tested by Asia's top team Iran in...

Germany, England, Poland stay on course in World Cup qualifiers
Saudi Arabia hosts Iraq; Lippi says China must keep momentum
Venus reaches fourth round in MIami Open
India’s first FIFA tournament to be staged in Delhi
India nears victory as Australia collapses
Record-equalling Williamson ton puts Black Caps on top
Latest News
Child marriage soars in Yemen as famine looms — UN
6 views
New Zealand and China plan to expand free-trade deal
2 views
First warning signs appear for UK’s resilient economy
9 views
Saudi Gen. Asseri in Fox News Op-Ed: Kingdom backs US stance on Daesh, terror, Iran
28 views
Drought-stricken Somalia battles hunger and cholera
20 views
Sudan searching for French hostage: foreign minister
6 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR