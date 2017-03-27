  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 4 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • Arab Summit will reaffirm commitment to 2002 Arab Peace initiative, Palestinian FM says

Middle-East

Arab Summit will reaffirm commitment to 2002 Arab Peace initiative, Palestinian FM says

Hani Hazaimeh |
Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyadh Al Maliki. (AFP)

The Dead Sea: There are no plans to alter or amend the Arab Peace Initiative offered to Israel during the Beirut Arab Summit by Saudi Arabia, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyadh Al Al-Maliki told Arab News on the sidelines of the Arab Summit in Jordan.
The summit is being held in the face of harsh challenges with extraordinary Arab representation, which makes the discussion and expected resolutions of paramount importance when it comes to the Palestinian cause, Al Al-Maliki said in front of a meeting of foreign ministers on Monday.
The Israeli media, which was not given access to cover the Arab Summit, has claimed that the Palestinian delegation will submit a new proposal to push forward peace talks with Israel.
“This is absolute nonsense. There are no plans to make any changes to the Saudi-brokered peace initiative. This initiative is offering Israel a golden opportunity which successive Israeli governments have failed to seize since it was put to the public in 2002,” Al Al-Maliki said in a statement to Arab News.
He stressed that such claims are baseless and claimed that the Israeli government has been spreading rumors to the Israeli media in this regard.
“The Arab leaders in general, and the Palestinians in particular, reject any attempt or suggestion by the Israelis to make any change to the [Arab Peace] initiative. No Arab state will accept the Israeli vision and their dictations,” the Palestinian official said.
“There will be a string of messages coming out from the summit to the Israelis and the summit will adopt a resolution which reaffirms the Arab Peace Initiative as it was proposed during the Lebanon summit,” he said.
The official expressed appreciation toward the Arab leaders who have reaffirmed their support to the Palestinian people.

Related Articles

The Dead Sea: There are no plans to alter or amend the Arab Peace Initiative offered to Israel during the Beirut Arab Summit by Saudi Arabia, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyadh Al Al-Maliki told Arab News on the sidelines of the Arab Summit in Jordan.
The summit is being held in the face of harsh challenges with extraordinary Arab representation, which makes the discussion and expected resolutions of paramount importance when it comes to the Palestinian cause, Al Al-Maliki said in front of a meeting of foreign ministers on Monday.
The Israeli media, which was not given access to cover the Arab Summit, has claimed that the Palestinian delegation will submit a new proposal to push forward peace talks with Israel.
“This is absolute nonsense. There are no plans to make any changes to the Saudi-brokered peace initiative. This initiative is offering Israel a golden opportunity which successive Israeli governments have failed to seize since it was put to the public in 2002,” Al Al-Maliki said in a statement to Arab News.
He stressed that such claims are baseless and claimed that the Israeli government has been spreading rumors to the Israeli media in this regard.
“The Arab leaders in general, and the Palestinians in particular, reject any attempt or suggestion by the Israelis to make any change to the [Arab Peace] initiative. No Arab state will accept the Israeli vision and their dictations,” the Palestinian official said.
“There will be a string of messages coming out from the summit to the Israelis and the summit will adopt a resolution which reaffirms the Arab Peace Initiative as it was proposed during the Lebanon summit,” he said.
The official expressed appreciation toward the Arab leaders who have reaffirmed their support to the Palestinian people.

Tags: 28th Arab Summit Arab Peace initiative Palestine Israel

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Child marriage soars in Yemen as famine looms — UN

LONDON: Child marriage has soared in Yemen as families struggle to feed their children amid a...

US Mideast envoy to attend Arab Summit

THE DEAD SEA, Jordan: US envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt on Monday said he looks...

Child marriage soars in Yemen as famine looms — UN
US Mideast envoy to attend Arab Summit
Arab Summit will reaffirm commitment to 2002 Arab Peace initiative, Palestinian FM says
Iraq forces launch renewed attack on Mosul’s Old City
More Syrian fighters, families leave city of Homs under deal
HRW requests Jordan to arrest Sudan’s Bashir ahead of Arab League visit
Latest News
Child marriage soars in Yemen as famine looms — UN
6 views
New Zealand and China plan to expand free-trade deal
2 views
First warning signs appear for UK’s resilient economy
9 views
Saudi Gen. Asseri in Fox News Op-Ed: Kingdom backs US stance on Daesh, terror, Iran
28 views
Drought-stricken Somalia battles hunger and cholera
20 views
Sudan searching for French hostage: foreign minister
6 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR