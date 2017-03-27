  • Search form

Middle-East

US Mideast envoy to attend Arab Summit

HANI HAZAIMEH |
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) with Jason Greenblatt, US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy. (REUTERS)

THE DEAD SEA, Jordan: US envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt on Monday said he looks forward to attending the Arab Summit in Jordan as an observer “to discuss how best to work together against extremism and toward peace and prosperity.”
He tweeted: “The US President believes peace between Israelis and Palestinians might be possible and that the time has come to make a deal and I believe that such a peace agreement will reverberate positively throughout the region and the world.”
Earlier, Jordan’s minister of state for media affairs told Arab News that the Arab Summit has invited the US, Russia, the EU and the UN’s Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura to attend.
Last month, Greenblatt met with senior Palestinian and Israeli officials, during which he reaffirmed the US commitment to achieving peace between Israelis and Palestinians.
There were no details of the discussions at the time, but Israeli media reported that Greenblatt turned down a request by Israel’s government to lift its reservations on settlements.
Earlier this week, Greenblatt said he had met separately in Washington with two senior Israeli politicians.
He tweeted that they held “a far ranging and important discussion about US-Israel cooperation and interests,” such as “the importance of working to improve the economic life of Palestinians,” and Trump’s “vision for peace and his thoughts on how best to achieve it.”

