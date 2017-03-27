  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 29 sec ago

You are here

Art & Culture

Massive gold coin worth millions stolen from German museum

AP |
Picture taken on December 8, 2010 shows the gold coin “Big Maple Leaf” on display at Berlin’s Bode Museum. (AFP)

BERLIN: Thieves broke into the German capital’s Bode Museum before dawn Monday and made off with a massive 100-kilogram (221-pound) gold coin worth millions of dollars, police said.
Police spokesman Stefen Petersen said thieves apparently entered through a window about 3:30 a.m. Monday, broke into a cabinet where the “Big Maple Leaf” coin was kept, and escaped with it before police arrived.
A ladder was found by nearby railway tracks.
The three-centimeter (1.18-inch) thick coin, with a diameter of 53 centimeters (20.9 inches), has a face value of 1 million Canadian dollars ($750,000). By weight alone, however, it would be worth almost $4.5 million at market prices.
Petersen would not comment on whether authorities had surveillance video of the crime, but said police assume more than one person was involved because of the weight of the coin.
The museum says the coin is in the Guinness Book of Records for its purity of 999.99/1000 gold. It has a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II on one side and maple leaves on the other.
It was produced in limited quantities by the Royal Canadian Mint to promote a new line of its Gold Maple Leaf bullion coins in 2007. It has been on display at the Bode Museum, on Berlin’s Museum Island, since December 2010.
Berlin museums spokesman Markus Farr said the coin is on loan from a private collection, but would not elaborated.
Detectives specialized in crimes involving art are investigating. 

BERLIN: Thieves broke into the German capital’s Bode Museum before dawn Monday and made off with a massive 100-kilogram (221-pound) gold coin worth millions of dollars, police said.
Police spokesman Stefen Petersen said thieves apparently entered through a window about 3:30 a.m. Monday, broke into a cabinet where the “Big Maple Leaf” coin was kept, and escaped with it before police arrived.
A ladder was found by nearby railway tracks.
The three-centimeter (1.18-inch) thick coin, with a diameter of 53 centimeters (20.9 inches), has a face value of 1 million Canadian dollars ($750,000). By weight alone, however, it would be worth almost $4.5 million at market prices.
Petersen would not comment on whether authorities had surveillance video of the crime, but said police assume more than one person was involved because of the weight of the coin.
The museum says the coin is in the Guinness Book of Records for its purity of 999.99/1000 gold. It has a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II on one side and maple leaves on the other.
It was produced in limited quantities by the Royal Canadian Mint to promote a new line of its Gold Maple Leaf bullion coins in 2007. It has been on display at the Bode Museum, on Berlin’s Museum Island, since December 2010.
Berlin museums spokesman Markus Farr said the coin is on loan from a private collection, but would not elaborated.
Detectives specialized in crimes involving art are investigating. 

Comments

MORE FROM Art & Culture

Massive gold coin worth millions stolen from German museum

BERLIN: Thieves broke into the German capital’s Bode Museum before dawn Monday and made off with...

Is this the end? Adele hints she won’t ever tour again

DUBAI: As Grammy-winning superstar Adele wraps up her world tour, many fans have wondered...

Massive gold coin worth millions stolen from German museum
Is this the end? Adele hints she won’t ever tour again
Russian singer barred from Eurovision in Ukraine amid political upheaval
Book Review: Roots of today’s Middle East chaos found on the battlefields of World War I
Book Review: Gunpowder and an appetite for destruction
Young Chinese jet set shop at Hong Kong’s Art Basel
Latest News
King Salman, King Abdallah witness signing of key pacts in Amman
2 views
Prince Khaled inaugurates, reviews development projects
1 views
STTIM-2017 opens with resolve for sustainable tourism development
1 views
Amnesty campaign exempts violators from deportee database
3 views
Kingdom keen to see cooperation and solidarity at Arab Summit
1 views
New tax regime to boost Aramco IPO value
11 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR